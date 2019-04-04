        <
          Wooden Watch: No Final Four, no problem for Zion Williamson

          If Zion Williamson doesn't win the award, it would be one of the biggest upsets in history. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports
          2:54 PM ET
          Myron Medcalf
          Although Zion Williamson's Duke squad fell short of a Final Four run, he's still the favorite to win the Wooden Award.

          He already has been named freshman of the year by the United States Basketball Writers Association, and he's also an Associated Press first-team All-American. All signs point to him ending the season with the Wooden Award.

          He's one of 10 players who were named finalists on Wednesday, along with Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, Carsen Edwards, Rui Hachimura, Markus Howard, De'Andre Hunter, Brandon Clarke, Grant Williams and Cassius Winston. Barrett, Morant, Williams and Williamson were all invited to Los Angeles for next week's award presentation.

          Barrett, USA Today's National Player of the Year and a consensus All-American, just like teammate Williamson, and Morant, a projected top-three pick in this year's NBA draft, are legit contenders. For the past three months, however, everyone (it appears) has been fighting for second place behind Williamson.

          Williamson averaged 22.6 PPG this season. He has been the most dominant college basketball player since Michael Beasley at Kansas State. If anyone else receives the honor, it will be one of the biggest upsets in the award's history.

