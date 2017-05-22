Wisconsin Teams
Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer
Josh Jones' rookie contract with the Packers included a $1,218,844 signing bonus and a total of $2,068,944 of the $4,233,412 is guaranteed. His base salaries are $465,000 in 2017 (fully guaranteed), $657,428 in 2018 ($385,100 of which is guaranteed), $849,856 in 2019 and $1,042,284 in 2020. The second-round pick (No. 61 overall) signed on Friday.
ESPN Staff
Among those in attendance at the Bucks' pre-draft workout on Monday were National Player of the Year Frank Mason III, Northeastern guard T.J. Williams, Marquette center Luke Fischer, Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries, North Carolina forward Kennedy Meeks and UConn center Amida Brimah. Milwaukee owns the 17th and 48th selections in this year's draft.
Power Rankings: Brewers trending up
Riding their offense, the Brewers climb three spots to just outside the top 10. However, their secret weapon could be their new closer.
Fact or Fiction
Did the Cubs postpone Saturday's game for any particular reason? Will the Eastern Conference Finals go further than five games? Bryan and Dan discuss in Fact or Fiction.
NBA free agent rankings: Monroe top center available
A poor market for centers could play a role in whether Greg Monroe decides to pick up his 2017-18 player option or test unrestricted free agency.
Revisiting preseason questions: Brewers
In mid-February, we wondered if Eric Thames was the real deal. His scorching month of April and patience at the plate put the question to bed rather quickly.
NL Central-leading Brewers are more than just Eric Thames' hot start
MLB's introduction to "The Korean Babe Ruth" has earned the headlines, but Milwaukee is getting contributions from all over the lineup. Will they last?
Packers should get large haul of compensatory picks in next year's draft
According to projections by OverTheCap.com, the Packers should receive four compensatory draft picks in 2018, including one in the third round.
Bryant hits 2 HRs to back Arrieta; Cubs rout Brewers 13-6
Kris Bryant hit two home runs and Jake Arrieta tossed six strong innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 13-6 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
Bradford Doolittle ESPN Staff Writer
The Cubs flexed their defending champion muscle at the plate and on the hill Sunday, battering the first-place Brewers 13-6 at Wrigley Field. Kris Bryant reached base five times, scored four runs and homered twice for his ninth career multi-homer game. Meanwhile, things keep trending in the right direction for Jake Arrieta, who went six innings with six strikeouts. The only run he allowed was unearned. Milwaukee lost first baseman Eric Thames during the game because of leg cramping.
Brewers' Thames exits early with leg cramping
Brewers slugger Eric Thames exited Sunday's game against the Cubs in the bottom of the fifth with cramping in his leg.
Bradford Doolittle ESPN Staff Writer
Brewers first baseman Eric Thames left today's game against the Cubs with leg cramping. During his last plate appearance, he grounded out to first on a flip from Anthony Rizzo to pitcher Jake Arrieta. It's unclear if the problem occurred while Thames was trying to leg that one out. Jesus Aguilar is now in the game as his replacement. Chicago leads the Brewers 6-1 behind three homers, including two from defending NL MVP Kris Bryant. It's Bryant's ninth career multi-homer game.
Bradford Doolittle ESPN Staff Writer
The Brewers weren't happy about Saturday's rainout against the Cubs. The game was called a couple of hours before first pitch, but then the rain stopped and stayed away all through a pleasant afternoon. "They told us that their weather forecast indicated our game was not going to be able to be played," Brewers GM David Stearns said. "Our weather forecast did not indicate that. Ultimately, it's the Cubs' call." The game will be made up on July 6. It's all fun and games for a budding rivalry, and provided a chance for Milwaukee's Craig Counsell to offer up the walk-off quote of the day, "It was the first time for us that we've had players treated for sunburn after a rainout."
Bradford Doolittle ESPN Staff Writer
The Milwaukee Brewers will welcome Ryan Braun back from the disabled list for today's game at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Braun has been out since May 10 with a calf strain. His injury apparently did not torpedo the Brewers' offense: Milwaukee has gone 7-2 in his absence. It's always a plus for the Brewers to have Braun in the lineup at Wrigley. He's got a .965 career OPS here in 68 games with 13 homers. No wonder Cubs fans boo him aggressively every time he comes to the plate. Milwaukee sent down pitcher Tyler Cravy to make room for Braun on the 25-man roster.
Vote: Which NFC playoff team from last season is least likely to return in 2017?
Making back-to-back trips to the postseason is one of the more difficult things to accomplish in the NFL. Which NFC playoff team from last season is least likely to make a return in 2017? Vote now!
Braun returns from DL, back in Brewers' lineup
Brewers star Ryan Braun was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday and was in the starting lineup for Milwaukee's series finale in Chicago against the rival Cubs.
Six Badgers make way-too-early rankings
Wisconsin's Troy Fumagalli ranks high among 2018 NFL tight end prospects. He's joined by a whopping five other Badgers in our early position rankings.
Rainout doesn't wash away Cubs' new-look lineup
Joe Maddon's lineup card switched Ben Zobrist to leadoff, bumping Kyle Schwarber down while keeping Ian Happ in the heart of the order. Will it work?
Ryan Reischel, Stoughton tennis
Ryan Reischel, boys and girls tennis coach at Stoughton High School, talks about the first annual Tennis vs. Cancer event and discusses the tennis postseason.
Where Are They Now? -- Gina Sereno
Where Are They Now? Gina Sereno was a track and cross country star at Madison West. Now, she's one of the most highly decorated athletes in the Big Ten at the University of Michigan.
