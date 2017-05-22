Wisconsin Teams

Rob Demovsky ESPN Staff Writer 

Josh Jones' rookie contract with the Packers included a $1,218,844 signing bonus and a total of $2,068,944 of the $4,233,412 is guaranteed. His base salaries are $465,000 in 2017 (fully guaranteed), $657,428 in 2018 ($385,100 of which is guaranteed), $849,856 in 2019 and $1,042,284 in 2020. The second-round pick (No. 61 overall) signed on Friday.

ESPN Staff  

Among those in attendance at the Bucks' pre-draft workout on Monday were National Player of the Year Frank Mason III, Northeastern guard T.J. Williams, Marquette center Luke Fischer, Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries, North Carolina forward Kennedy Meeks and UConn center Amida Brimah. Milwaukee owns the 17th and 48th selections in this year's draft.

Fact or Fiction

Did the Cubs postpone Saturday's game for any particular reason? Will the Eastern Conference Finals go further than five games? Bryan and Dan discuss in Fact or Fiction.

Bradford Doolittle ESPN Staff Writer 

The Cubs flexed their defending champion muscle at the plate and on the hill Sunday, battering the first-place Brewers 13-6 at Wrigley Field. Kris Bryant reached base five times, scored four runs and homered twice for his ninth career multi-homer game. Meanwhile, things keep trending in the right direction for Jake Arrieta, who went six innings with six strikeouts. The only run he allowed was unearned. Milwaukee lost first baseman Eric Thames during the game because of leg cramping.

Bradford Doolittle ESPN Staff Writer 

Brewers first baseman Eric Thames left today's game against the Cubs with leg cramping. During his last plate appearance, he grounded out to first on a flip from Anthony Rizzo to pitcher Jake Arrieta. It's unclear if the problem occurred while Thames was trying to leg that one out. Jesus Aguilar is now in the game as his replacement. Chicago leads the Brewers 6-1 behind three homers, including two from defending NL MVP Kris Bryant. It's Bryant's ninth career multi-homer game.

Bradford Doolittle ESPN Staff Writer 

The Brewers weren't happy about Saturday's rainout against the Cubs. The game was called a couple of hours before first pitch, but then the rain stopped and stayed away all through a pleasant afternoon. "They told us that their weather forecast indicated our game was not going to be able to be played," Brewers GM David Stearns said. "Our weather forecast did not indicate that. Ultimately, it's the Cubs' call." The game will be made up on July 6. It's all fun and games for a budding rivalry, and provided a chance for Milwaukee's Craig Counsell to offer up the walk-off quote of the day, "It was the first time for us that we've had players treated for sunburn after a rainout."

Bradford Doolittle ESPN Staff Writer 

The Milwaukee Brewers will welcome Ryan Braun back from the disabled list for today's game at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Braun has been out since May 10 with a calf strain. His injury apparently did not torpedo the Brewers' offense: Milwaukee has gone 7-2 in his absence. It's always a plus for the Brewers to have Braun in the lineup at Wrigley. He's got a .965 career OPS here in 68 games with 13 homers. No wonder Cubs fans boo him aggressively every time he comes to the plate. Milwaukee sent down pitcher Tyler Cravy to make room for Braun on the 25-man roster.

Ryan Reischel, Stoughton tennis

Ryan Reischel, boys and girls tennis coach at Stoughton High School, talks about the first annual Tennis vs. Cancer event and discusses the tennis postseason.

Where Are They Now? -- Gina Sereno

Where Are They Now? Gina Sereno was a track and cross country star at Madison West. Now, she's one of the most highly decorated athletes in the Big Ten at the University of Michigan.