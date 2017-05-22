Bradford Doolittle ESPN Staff Writer

The Brewers weren't happy about Saturday's rainout against the Cubs. The game was called a couple of hours before first pitch, but then the rain stopped and stayed away all through a pleasant afternoon. "They told us that their weather forecast indicated our game was not going to be able to be played," Brewers GM David Stearns said. "Our weather forecast did not indicate that. Ultimately, it's the Cubs' call." The game will be made up on July 6. It's all fun and games for a budding rivalry, and provided a chance for Milwaukee's Craig Counsell to offer up the walk-off quote of the day, "It was the first time for us that we've had players treated for sunburn after a rainout."