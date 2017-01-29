Log in to ESPN or join to view news and scores for your favourite teams

Top Headlines

Prospect Rankings

MLB

MLB

Ever wanted to visit the Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes? I walked the Hall with the newly elected John Schuerholz. Great stories! Including this classic inspired by ... Greg Maddux's shoes.

Jayson Stark, ESPN Senior Writer
1:10

Detroit Tigers

MLB

MLB

Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.

Jim Bowden, ESPN Senior Writer

Boston Red Sox

MLB

Cleveland Indians

MLB

Time for Indians to phase out Chief Wahoo logo?

With MLB awarding the 2019 All-Star game to Cleveland, Nick Camino and Gyasi Ross join Bob Ley to discuss if the Indians should phase out the controversial Chief Wahoo logo.

4:48
Share Video

Chicago Cubs

MLB

Chicago Cubs

MLB

The Cubs made the Brett Anderson signing official. One year deal for $3.5 million with incentives, according to a source. He's been good at inducing ground balls but has been injured throughout his career. It means another lefty in the pen whether it's Anderson or Mike Montgomery. The Cubs were thin on lefties after the departures of Aroldis Chapman and Travis Wood. The latter player is still a free agent. The move also adds to the Cubs starting depth, a must going into spring training.

Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer

Rockies

MLB

Buster Olney

MLB

Kansas City Royals

MLB

Kansas City Royals

MLB

Ortiz, Perez saddened by Ventura's death.

David Ortiz and Salvador Perez reflect on the death of Yordano Ventura.

0:49
Share Video

Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB

MLB

Kansas City Royals

MLB

MLB teams always concerned when players return to the DR.

Pedro Gomez outlines the concerns MLB teams have when players go to the Dominican Republic in the offseason and the protocols organizations go through to ensure player safety.

2:07
Share Video

Hall of Fame

Boston Red Sox

MLB

Pudge accepted to HOF

Texas Rangers

MLB

Pudge honored to be fourth Puerto Rican in the Hall.

Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez discusses his emotions after getting the call that he made the Hall of Fame and how important it is being the fourth Puerto Rican inducted.

2:17
Share Video

Top Headlines

2017 MLB Schedule

  • AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

  • Full MLB schedule

    The MLB season is right around the corner. Here's the schedule for spring training and beyond.

Log in to ESPN or join to view news and scores for your favourite teams

Favorites

Fantasy