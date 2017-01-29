ESPN Sites
The most unpredictable players of 2017
Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.
Prospect Rankings
MLB
2017 prospect rankings: Juuuust a bit outside the top 100
These players just missed Keith Law's list of top 100 prospects. He explains why.
MLB
Law's prospect rankings: Top 100, farm system and team-by-team lists
Who will become baseball's stars of tomorrow? Which teams are set up to win for years to come? We go deep into the minors to find out.
MLB
Szymborski: ZiPS' top prospects for 2017
Crunching the numbers, ZiPS' projection system conjures a few different reads on who baseball's best prospects might be, such as placing Yoan Moncada of the White Sox in the top 10.
MLB
MLB
The Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes
John Schuerholz had been to Cooperstown many times -- always to honor someone else. Now, the newly elected executive got the insider's tour of a lifetime. And we went with him.
MLB
Ever wanted to visit the Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes? I walked the Hall with the newly elected John Schuerholz. Great stories! Including this classic inspired by ... Greg Maddux's shoes.
Kansas City Royals
MLB
Moss' power comes with a drawback
In signing Brandon Moss, the Royals got a hitter who can mash, but also got a player who struck out 672 times in the last five seasons.
MLB
Time to rebuild: Which teams must ditch dreams of contending?
Pushing for another playoff spot this season could spell disaster in the future for the Tigers, Mariners and Orioles.
Chicago White Sox
MLB
New CBA makes Jose Quintana -- and his contract -- valuable
Because Quintana's deal is modest and low risk, the White Sox can afford to wait for a trade that would net them a Chris Sale-like haul of prospects.
MLB
The most intriguing moves of the offseason
From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.
Detroit Tigers
MLB
Detroit Tigers
MLB
MLB Roundup: Tigers' payroll putting the squeeze on future moves
After stating an unwillingness to go over the luxury tax next season, Detroit needs to make a trade if it wants to have any flexibility on the market.
Detroit Tigers
MLB
Tigers' Martinez set for '17 after hernia surgery
Victor Martinez played through a hernia last year, but the Tigers expect the DH to be healthy for the start of the season. GM Al Avila stressed that Martinez did not have a sports hernia.
MLB
Jason Hammel is still left on the free agent market despite being 1 of 8 Starters who has won more than 10 games with a sub 4 ERA for 3 consecutive seasons. 1 of only 11 to have a sub .250 OBA for 3 consecutive seasons. His ability to take the ball 30 times a season and his evolution as seen through the use of his slider and 2 seamer make him a much improved pitcher. He's a winner, a consistent winner as shown by his 25-17 record the last two years with a 3.78 ERA over 61 starts. Teams that need him include: Royals, Orioles, Padres, Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Twins.
Boston Red Sox
MLB
Boston Red Sox
MLB
Sam Travis -- aka 'Mr. Intensity' -- is hell-bent on the bigs
Prospect Sam Travis, once part of Indiana's "Bash Brothers" with Cubs star Kyle Schwarber, is sick of rehab. He's ready to play for the Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
MLB
Will Andrew Benintendi be as good as Mookie Betts?
Evaluating prospects is no easy feat, but projecting Andrew Benintendi to be a star might be as strong and safe a pick as there is today.
MLB
Which dynasty reigns supreme: Patriots or Yankees?
Sixteen years each. Brady and Jeter. Wells report and Mitchell report. Jeffrey Maier and the Tuck Rule. And a lot of wins. Of the past Yankees and the present Patriots, who takes the crown?
Cleveland Indians
MLB
Time for Indians to phase out Chief Wahoo logo?
With MLB awarding the 2019 All-Star game to Cleveland, Nick Camino and Gyasi Ross join Bob Ley to discuss if the Indians should phase out the controversial Chief Wahoo logo.
Chicago Cubs
MLB
Chicago Cubs
MLB
Cubs repeat? Here's how spring training can help them do it
Will Heyward's new swing help? What's Schwarber's role? There's no need to wait until Opening Day to find out, Cactus League play is only a month away.
Chicago Cubs
MLB
The Cubs made the Brett Anderson signing official. One year deal for $3.5 million with incentives, according to a source. He's been good at inducing ground balls but has been injured throughout his career. It means another lefty in the pen whether it's Anderson or Mike Montgomery. The Cubs were thin on lefties after the departures of Aroldis Chapman and Travis Wood. The latter player is still a free agent. The move also adds to the Cubs starting depth, a must going into spring training.
Cardinals
MLB
Aledmys Diaz holds the key to the Cardinals' plan
Instead of a winter splash to fix their shaky infield defense, St. Louis opted to shuffle the pieces around a second-year shortstop who must deliver.
Boston Red Sox
MLB
Red Sox announce that David Ortiz's No. 34 will be retired before the Friday, June 23 game at Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Angels.
Cincinnati Reds
MLB
MLB Roundup: Will Bronson Arroyo be pitching for Reds this spring?
Cincinnati is interested in giving the almost 40-year-old pitcher a minor-league deal after seeing him throw recently.
Rockies
MLB
Colorado Rockies
MLB
Rockies forced to overpay for pitching depth
Colorado already made the two most surprising moves this winter, so adding Greg Holland is just another time they had to gamble and hope for the best.
Colorado Rockies
MLB
Greg Holland may help, but can the Rockies contend?
Signing Greg Holland should boost Colorado's beleaguered bullpen, but a lineup upgrade likely will be needed for it to contend for a playoff berth.
Phillies
MLB
Matt Imhof: I won't be defined by my worst day
After losing his eye in a training accident, the former Phillies prospect had to learn who he was without baseball.
Yankees
MLB
In the age of FOMO, Yankee Stadium gets a facelift
WAR and BABIP? Try FOMO and FOBO. Amid the fear of missing out and the fear of being offline, social media is reshaping the ballpark in the Bronx.
Buster Olney
MLB Insider
Who is under the most pressure in 2017?
The heat is on as decisions need to be made about Andrew McCutchen's future in Pittsburgh and the Orioles' ability to keep their stars.
MLB Insider
MLB Roundup: Market expected to break open for unsigned lefties
A free-agent game of musical chairs seems ready to start in the next day or two, and once it does, a number of players should find jobs quickly.
MLB
Tragedies on Dominican roads are heartbreaking, but not surprising
As Dominican natives who have seen friends die behind the wheel, Stan Javier and Moises Alou live with the fear of becoming part of their country's extremely high road fatality rate.
MLB
How hazardous is driving in the Dominican Republic? Some people pray before they board an airplane. Moises Alou told me he gathers his family and prays whenever they take a long trip in the car.
Baseball Tonight Podcast
Triumph and tragedy
Buster Olney talks to Karl Ravech and Justin Havens about the Hall of Fame vote and more. Rustin Dodd also joins the show to talk about the tragic death of Yordano Ventura.
Fantasy Focus Podcast
Does Forsythe's fantasy value increase in LA?
Eric Karabell and Tristan Cockcroft discuss Logan Forsythe heading to LA, good and bad pitching prospects, Trumbo vs. Bautista and listener questions.
Houston Astros
MLB
The most unpredictable division in baseball
The Astros look like the favorites going into the 2017 season, but the past has shown us that you can't tell what will happen in the AL West.
New York Mets
MLB
Mets might be stuck with Jay Bruce -- at least for now
Despite the Mets' crowded outfield and persistent trade rumors, Jay Bruce still could be headed to spring training with the team.
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
Show me the mind games! Mutual options not about the money
The Blue Jays re-signed Jose Bautista to a one-year deal. To sweeten the pot, Toronto tacked on a mutual option for a second year. Wait ... what the heck is a mutual option? And what's the point?
Kansas City Royals
MLB
MLB
MLB mourns, feels 'powerless' in face of continuing tragedy
In just four months, accidents have taken the lives of Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, Royals ace Yordano Ventura and ex-MLBer Andy Marte. Where does the game go from here?
Kansas City Royals
MLB
Ortiz, Perez saddened by Ventura's death.
David Ortiz and Salvador Perez reflect on the death of Yordano Ventura.
Kansas City Royals
MLB
The hardest pitch Yordano Ventura ever threw
On Sept. 17, 2013, in his major league debut, Yordano Ventura tossed a ball 102.816 mph. No starter has matched it since. Now, it's a way for us to grasp the potential of a pitcher gone too soon.
MLB Insider
MLB Roundup: Cubs make low-risk, high-reward signing
Brett Anderson adds needed depth to a rotation that has thrown a lot of innings in recent years, and he could actually be pretty good.
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
MLB Insider
Dodgers don't deal prospects for bad cards
Los Angeles has proved it wouldn't have acquired Logan Forsythe unless its projections for Jose De Leon were lower than the league's perception.
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
Dodgers know exactly what they are getting in Logan Forsythe
There were more glamorous options out there, but the Dodgers dealt for a solid second baseman who just might be a better fit for L.A.
Minnesota Twins
MLB
Can Brian Dozier repeat his record-setting home run barrage?
Not much went right for the Twins in 2016, but their second baseman made long-ball history. Before you write off Brian Dozier's 42-homer season as a fluke, go inside the reasons for the rise.
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB
MLB Rumor Central: Rays closer Alex Colome drawing interest?
Teams reportedly are interested in Alex Colome, but the Rays feel no urgency to deal their closer.
Texas Rangers
MLB
MLB Rumor Central: Rangers seek only one-year deal to Mike Napoli?
The Rangers are interested in Mike Napoli, but may not budge off a one-year offer to the 35-year-old first baseman.
Kansas City Royals
MLB
Undersized and loved, Yordano Ventura fought to prove himself
Royals teammates always rushed to protect Yordano Ventura, but the pitcher was figuring out how to have a spark without a temper.
MLB Insider
MLB Roundup: Power stats aren't helping free agents find jobs
Mike Napoli, Brandon Moss and Chris Carter remain unsigned with spring training just weeks away, and lefty relievers aren't having any better luck.
Vice Sports
The perils facing Latin American baseball players
Yordano Ventura's death follows that of Oscar Tavares in 2014 and highlights a unique danger in the Dominican Republic, which the World Health Organization has called the deadliest country in the world for motor-vehicle related deaths.
Kansas City Royals
MLB
MLB teams always concerned when players return to the DR.
Pedro Gomez outlines the concerns MLB teams have when players go to the Dominican Republic in the offseason and the protocols organizations go through to ensure player safety.
New York Yankees
MLB
Yanks' Tanaka to sit out World Baseball Classic
New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka says he won't take part in the World Baseball Classic.
MLB Insider
Women take center stage at baseball writers' annual dinner
On a day with rallies around the world for women's rights, the most poignant moments at the BBWAA dinner highlighted women's contributions to the game.
Hall of Fame
MLB
Predicting every Hall of Fame class through 2045
From a crowded 2018 crop to a rising young shortstop getting his Hall call 28 years down the road, here's how the path to Cooperstown will be paved.
MLB
Casting my 2018 Hall of Fame ballot ... today
With so many worthy candidates, thank goodness voters have a whole year to ponder their picks, right? Well, except one writer, who has been tasked with ticking his 10 boxes a tad early.
MLB
As snubs show, WAR won't carry you to Cooperstown
Despite all the advanced data now available, it has never been less clear what makes a Hall of Famer a Hall of Famer. Why aren't voters trusting analytics?
New York Yankees
MLB
Didi Gregorius' next step? Becoming an All-Star
Tasked with the impossible -- filling Derek Jeter's shoes at shortstop -- Didi Gregorius has come a long way in pinstripes. Will he go further in 2017?
Boston Red Sox
MLB
Boston Red Sox
MLB
Can Chris Sale avoid first-year Fenway frustration?
The pressure of pitching in Boston might be new to Chris Sale in 2017, but his co-aces' experiences could help him avoid making a bad first impression.
Boston Red Sox
MLB
Pomeranz hoping 'experimental' shot keeps elbow pain away
Faced with a fight for a rotation slot on the Red Sox, Drew Pomeranz is hoping this winter's treatment will help keep him in the mix.
Boston Red Sox
MLB
David Price's reason for passing on WBC: "I didn't have year I wanted to have last year in Boston. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent ready to go on all cylinders when 2017 starts. I don't view pitching in WBC as something that's going to be right stepping stones for me to do that."
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
How can the Dodgers get the most out of Rich Hill?
L.A. has a wingman it can trust behind Clayton Kershaw, but keeping Rich Hill on the hill hasn't been easy -- which is why less might be more in 2017.
MLB
They don't make leadoff hitters like Tim Raines anymore
What happened to those base-stealing, high on-base guys who used to thrive atop major league lineups? Guess what: They're gone.
Pudge accepted to HOF
Miami Marlins
MLB
The 24 hours that defined Ivan Rodriguez's baseball career
A monster hit and a pair of incredible plays in the 2003 NLDS highlighted Pudge's postseason run with the World Series champion Florida Marlins.
Texas Rangers
MLB
Pudge honored to be fourth Puerto Rican in the Hall.
Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez discusses his emotions after getting the call that he made the Hall of Fame and how important it is being the fourth Puerto Rican inducted.
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
Mark Trumbo: one-dimensional, but very good at what he's best at
Mark Trumbo's excellence versus inside pitches makes him an elite power hitter. But his lack of success in other areas keeps his value down.
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
Orioles OF/DH Mark Trumbo hit an AL-best 47 HR last season, but finished with only 1.6 Wins Above Replacement.
Cleveland Indians
MLB
Francona thought no chance to get Encarnacion
Indians manager Terry Francona credited the Cleveland front office for being persistent with their pitch in landing free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion on a three-year, $65 million deal.
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
Two Dodgers security guards accused of thefts
Two security guards at Dodger Stadium have pleaded not guilty to burglary and other charges after they were arrested for stealing from the team.
