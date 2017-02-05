ESPN Sites
Does baseball still dig the long ball?
The short answer: Yes. But as this bizarre winter has shown, big bopper free agents aren't as prized as they used to be. And there's more than one reason why.
Can these players maintain their newfound skills?
From Daniel Murphy's increased power to Wil Myers' stolen bases to James Paxton's velocity, we see players in a new light when they improve. Now the biggest question is: Will their success last?
- Pirates moving McCutchen from center to right
- Agent says Kang to enter treatment program
- Royals avoid arbitration with closer Herrera
- Mets' Flores wins arbitration case, to get $2.2M
Grading MLB offseason moves in terms of 2017 fantasy impact
Tristan H. Cockcroft grades all the offseason moves in baseball in terms of how they impacted each player's fantasy value for 2017.
Twins
Twins' hottest topic? Miguel Sano at the hot corner
Minnesota has some glaring needs, but nothing's more important right now than getting the young power hitter to establish himself at third base.
Players should use leverage to add 26th roster spot
The desire for pace-of-play adjustments gives the union an opportunity to get an additional man in each team's dugout.
Players worth the price of admission for every MLB team
Dustin Pedroia getting down and dirty. Trea Turner's speed. Nelson Cruz' power. Put those all together and there is a lot to be excited about in 2017.
The Great Baseball Skills Competition: And the winner is ...
Jose Altuve's two-strike hitting? Clayton Kershaw's breaking ball? Yoenis Cespedes' arm? Buster Posey's pitch framing? After a week of voting, you've chosen a champion.
Uni Watch: MLB's new spring look
It's February and that means it's just about time for spring training and a few new designs on the preseason diamond.
Dodgers
The Dodgers according to multiple sources have agreed in principal on a free agent contract with Sergio Romo. However team President Andrew Friedman told me tonight it's not done yet.
Keith Law's Prospect Rankings
Top sleeper prospects in 2017 for every team
From power arms to power potential, there are players with talent outside the top 100 from every franchise poised to take a great leap forward.
Keith Law's prospect rankings: Top 100, farm system and team-by-team lists
Who will become baseball's stars of tomorrow? Which teams are set up to win for years to come? We go deep into the minors to find out.
Cardinals
Of MLB's 30 ballparks, Busch Stadium is likely to be the 14th to have smokeless tobacco banned, following Friday's approval of a citywide prohibition at organized sporting events by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. A board official told Outside the Lines the measure passed 27-0 and was sent to the mayor to be signed into law.
Buster Olney
Forecasting an ugly market for next winter's free agents
Even big-budget teams are hesitant to spend today, and the ramifications are going to be felt by the next class of players looking for a big deal.
Padres
MLB Roundup: Wil Myers' contract is not as bad as you think
The Padres have gotten plenty of criticism for overpaying for a first baseman, but they got a Gold Glove finalist and an anchor for the organization.
Caribbean series
Baseball has a Mexican flavor at Caribbean Series in Culiacan
Mexican baseball fans go to the stadium to enjoy the experience, regardless of the score of the games. Winning is an added bonus, not an obsession
Need a baseball fix? Here's what to watch in Caribbean Series
No need to wait for spring training. You can see major leaguers, forgotten stars and even Yoenis Cespedes' brother play for glory in Mexico right now.
Caribbean Series
Culiacán looks to improve its image with Caribbean Series
Tigres del Licey will face Alazanes de Granma in the opening match of what will be the fourth and final Caribbean Series with Cuba as a Ã
Cubs
Jed Hoyer makes his Super Bowl pick and talks Cubs' repeat hopes
Jed Hoyer is focused on another Cubs title, but he's also a Pats fan with a knack for nailing the final score. Who does he like in Sunday's big game?
MLB, owners to re-examine pace-of-play rules
MLB owners and players are still negotiating innovations designed to improve the pace of play. Rob Manfred has pushed for faster games since he became commissioner two years ago.
Royals
Yordano Ventura's unforgettable life
The Royals pitcher died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic, and SportCenter anchor Antonietta Collins finds out firsthand the enormous impact.
Top MLB prospects by position for 2017
When it comes to potential stars, there are many outfielders and pitchers in the top 100, but no group features a finer prospect crop than shortstop.
Keith Law's prospect rankings: Top 100, farm system and team-by-team lists
Who will become baseball's stars of tomorrow? Which teams are set up to win for years to come? We go deep into the minors to find out.
The state of baseball's worst teams
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
Keith Law's Top Prospects
Houston's prospects are the class of a bad AL West crop
Thanks to their depth throughout the minors, the Astros have the best farm system in a division that easily has the weakest collection of prospects in baseball.
NL West prospects make big gains while Dbacks fall far behind
While the Padres went all-in on their rebuild, the other teams in the division were quietly improving their farm systems -- except for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst in baseball.
MLB Rumor Central
Rangers
Valentine's Day signing for Mike Napoli?
The Rangers could have more roster flexibility to sign free agent slugger Mike Napoli after February 14th.
Padres
Padres hesitant to sign Jake Peavy?
Jake Peavy reportedly wants to return to San Diego, but the Padres may not have any available innings.
Diamondbacks
Corner outfield duties for D-backs' Chris Owings?
The Diamondbacks might try Chris Owings as a corner outfielder as a way to get his bat into the lineup more often.
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks must trade Zack Greinke
Arizona's ace makes too much money for the team to keep him even if they are in a pennant race this season.
MLB Roundup: Who is willing to pay big for a reliever?
Joe Blanton, Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan are waiting for the best offer, but time is running out with only a few teams available to hand out deals.
Nationals
What's eating Adam Eaton? Newest Nat is used to the pressure
The Nationals sold the farm for him, but Adam Eaton isn't worried. The undersized outfielder has plenty of fuel for his fire.
Dodgers
Q&A: Logan Forsythe buys 65-acre farm, gets dealt to L.A. ... on same day
Logan Forsythe opens up on the call that changed his life -- and gets interrupted by his new neighbor in the Dodgers' locker room.
Correa maintains Astros first stole from Cards
Chris Correa, who was permanently banned from baseball Monday, maintains the Astros first stole information from the Cardinals.
Fantasy Baseball
Top 300 rankings for H2H points leagues
Your head-to-head points league draft is sooner than you think. Get your research started now with our top 300 rankings, including positional ranks.
Top 300 rankings for H2H categories leagues
Playing in a head-to-head categories fantasy baseball league? You've come to the right place. Here are our frequently updated top 300 rankings, including positional rankings.
Detroit Tigers
Victor Martinez: Worst. Baserunner. Ever?
Victor Martinez has always been slow. But in 2016, the Detroit DH set a new mark for mediocrity on the basepaths. Should we alert Cooperstown -- or does his record come with an asterisk?
Keith Law's Top Prospects
Offseason overhaul gives White Sox AL Central's top prospect crop
The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy, and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.
Prospects look good for the NL Central's future
The Pirates and the Brewers have star prospects, the Reds have depth, the Cards always find gems, and the Cubs still have talent. When it comes to farm systems, this division is baseball's best.
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Hacking scandal fallout a wake-up call for Cardinals, MLB
Did St. Louis get lucky in losing two draft picks and $2 million for hacking Houston? Maybe. But Chris Correa's prison term -- and the team's embarrassment -- is a powerful deterrent.
St. Louis Cardinals
Teams believe Cardinals got off light.
Buster Olney describes the reaction around baseball to the penalties assessed on the St. Louis Cardinals, which many believe weren't severe enough.
Why Cardinals' penalty sparked outrage across MLB
No first-round picks lost. Houston rewarded for bad security. St. Louis acting suspiciously out of character. Teams aren't happy with MLB's ruling.
FiveThirtyEight
The St. Louis Cardinals Picked The Right League To Cheat In
The Cardinals punishment for the hacking scandal seems even less damaging when you compare it to the punishments teams in other sports have received.
St. Louis Cardinals
Vote: Cardinals' punishment too harsh, too lenient or just right?
Some in baseball think the Cardinals got off lightly after punishment was handed down for the hacking scandal that involved a former team employee breaking into an Astros database.
Keith Law's Top Prospects
AL East team-by-team top prospects
Trades have reshaped the farm systems in this division, with the Yankees' prospect pool becoming deeper, the Red Sox getting thinner while the O's, Blue Jays and Rays lag far behind.
Atlanta's future prospects look good in the NL East
The Mets and Nationals are in a position to battle for a division title now, but the Braves' farm system -- baseball's best -- could put them in the mix pretty soon
Washington Nationals
MLB Roundup: Nationals' biggest concern isn't their closer
Shawne Kelley should be competent, if not better, for Washington. The greater challenge will be rebuilding the stock of set-up men.
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Roundup: Adam Jones knows what's wrong with the Orioles
Baltimore's center fielder said the team needs better defense in the outfield because the offense and pitching aren't the problem.
MLB
Who's motivated in 2017 to earn their next contract?
If players are their best the season before free agency, expect big things from Carlos Santana, Jake Arrieta and more -- just maybe not Andre Ethier.
The Great Baseball Skills Competition: Best in the field
We've pitted four of the most talented players in the game against each other to find out who owns MLB's top defensive trait. Which star is the cream of the crop? That's up to you to decide.
O's Davis says Jays' Bautista 'easy to dislike'
Chris Davis told a young fan at the Orioles' FanFest on Saturday that the Blue Jays' Jose Bautista is an easy person to dislike.
MLB
MLB
The Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes
John Schuerholz had been to Cooperstown many times -- always to honor someone else. Now, the newly elected executive got the insider's tour of a lifetime. And we went with him.
Ever wanted to visit the Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes? I walked the Hall with the newly elected John Schuerholz. Great stories! Including this classic inspired by ... Greg Maddux's shoes.
The most unpredictable players of 2017
Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.
Kansas City Royals
Moss' power comes with a drawback
In signing Brandon Moss, the Royals got a hitter who can mash, but also got a player who struck out 672 times in the last five seasons.
Prospect Rankings
2017 prospect rankings: Juuuust a bit outside the top 100
These players just missed Keith Law's list of top 100 prospects. He explains why.
Law's prospect rankings: Top 100, farm system and team-by-team lists
Who will become baseball's stars of tomorrow? Which teams are set up to win for years to come? We go deep into the minors to find out.
Chicago White Sox
New CBA makes Jose Quintana -- and his contract -- valuable
Because Quintana's deal is modest and low risk, the White Sox can afford to wait for a trade that would net them a Chris Sale-like haul of prospects.
Time to rebuild: Which teams must ditch dreams of contending?
Pushing for another playoff spot this season could spell disaster in the future for the Tigers, Mariners and Orioles.
The most intriguing moves of the offseason
From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.
Detroit Tigers
MLB Roundup: Tigers' payroll putting the squeeze on future moves
After stating an unwillingness to go over the luxury tax next season, Detroit needs to make a trade if it wants to have any flexibility on the market.
MLB
Tigers' Martinez set for '17 after hernia surgery
Victor Martinez played through a hernia last year, but the Tigers expect the DH to be healthy for the start of the season. GM Al Avila stressed that Martinez did not have a sports hernia.
Boston Red Sox
Sam Travis -- aka 'Mr. Intensity' -- is hell-bent on the bigs
Prospect Sam Travis, once part of Indiana's "Bash Brothers" with Cubs star Kyle Schwarber, is sick of rehab. He's ready to play for the Red Sox.
MLB
Will Andrew Benintendi be as good as Mookie Betts?
Evaluating prospects is no easy feat, but projecting Andrew Benintendi to be a star might be as strong and safe a pick as there is today.
Full MLB schedule
The MLB season is right around the corner. Here's the schedule for spring training and beyond.
Olney's top 10 at every position and position group for 2017
From the mound to behind the plate to the corners and every position in between, Buster Olney ranks the 10 best players and position groups in baseball.