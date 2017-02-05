Matt Wieters is still on the free agent market and he could end up being a difference maker for either a contending or even developing team. He is one of only 5 catchers in the game who can throw out 35% of the runners on defense and drive in 65 while hitting 17 to 22hr on offense and most importantly help develop young pitchers like he did in Baltimore (Chen/Bundy/Gausman/Tillman). Teams that should be considering him include: Braves, Nationals, Angels, Orioles, Rockies, Brewers, Rays and Diamondbacks.

Jim Bowden, ESPN Senior Writer