Teams believe Cardinals got off light.

Buster Olney describes the reaction around baseball to the penalties assessed on the St. Louis Cardinals, which many believe weren't severe enough.

Matt Wieters is still on the free agent market and he could end up being a difference maker for either a contending or even developing team. He is one of only 5 catchers in the game who can throw out 35% of the runners on defense and drive in 65 while hitting 17 to 22hr on offense and most importantly help develop young pitchers like he did in Baltimore (Chen/Bundy/Gausman/Tillman). Teams that should be considering him include: Braves, Nationals, Angels, Orioles, Rockies, Brewers, Rays and Diamondbacks.

Jim Bowden, ESPN Senior Writer

Ever wanted to visit the Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes? I walked the Hall with the newly elected John Schuerholz. Great stories! Including this classic inspired by ... Greg Maddux's shoes.

Jayson Stark, ESPN Senior Writer
Time for Indians to phase out Chief Wahoo logo?

With MLB awarding the 2019 All-Star game to Cleveland, Nick Camino and Gyasi Ross join Bob Ley to discuss if the Indians should phase out the controversial Chief Wahoo logo.

The Cubs made the Brett Anderson signing official. One year deal for $3.5 million with incentives, according to a source. He's been good at inducing ground balls but has been injured throughout his career. It means another lefty in the pen whether it's Anderson or Mike Montgomery. The Cubs were thin on lefties after the departures of Aroldis Chapman and Travis Wood. The latter player is still a free agent. The move also adds to the Cubs starting depth, a must going into spring training.

Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer

  • Full MLB schedule

    The MLB season is right around the corner. Here's the schedule for spring training and beyond.

