Casting my 2018 Hall of Fame ballot ... today
With so many worthy candidates, thank goodness voters have a whole year to ponder their picks, right? Well, except one writer, who has been tasked with ticking his 10 boxes a tad early.
As snubs show, WAR won't carry you to Cooperstown
Despite all the advanced data now available, it has never been less clear what makes a Hall of Famer a Hall of Famer. Why aren't voters trusting analytics?
Predicting every Hall of Fame class through 2045
From a crowded 2018 crop to a rising young shortstop getting his Hall call 28 years down the road, here's how the path to Cooperstown will be paved.
Can Chris Sale avoid first-year Fenway frustration?
The pressure of pitching in Boston might be new to Chris Sale in 2017, but his co-aces' experiences could help him avoid making a bad first impression.
Pomeranz hoping 'experimental' shot keeps elbow pain away
Faced with a fight for a rotation slot on the Red Sox, Drew Pomeranz is hoping this winter's treatment will help keep him in the mix.
David Price's reason for passing on WBC: "I didn't have year I wanted to have last year in Boston. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent ready to go on all cylinders when 2017 starts. I don't view pitching in WBC as something that's going to be right stepping stones for me to do that."
How can the Dodgers get the most out of Rich Hill?
L.A. has a wingman it can trust behind Clayton Kershaw, but keeping Rich Hill on the hill hasn't been easy -- which is why less might be more in 2017.
Farm system rankings: The top 10
The Yankees have no weaknesses, the Padres have upside, and the Pirates return their top five from '16, but one system retains its title as MLB's best.
Farm system rankings: The middle 10
As the world champion Cubs and a group of playoff contenders in this tier prove, you can win without sacrificing your farm system.
Farm system rankings: The bottom 10
The D-backs are gutted, the Royals have tumbled and the Angels aren't last. For these minor league systems, the road back to respectability is tough.
Will A-Rod make the Hall of Fame? Keep an eye on Manny
Hall of Fame ballot gains made by Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens could bode well for Alex Rodriguez. But Manny Ramirez is the real test case for A-Rod.
They don't make leadoff hitters like Tim Raines anymore
What happened to those base-stealing, high on-base guys who used to thrive atop major league lineups? Guess what: They're gone.
The 24 hours that defined Ivan Rodriguez's baseball career
A monster hit and a pair of incredible plays in the 2003 NLDS highlighted Pudge's postseason run with the World Series champion Florida Marlins.
Pudge honored to be fourth Puerto Rican in the Hall.
Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez discusses his emotions after getting the call that he made the Hall of Fame and how important it is being the fourth Puerto Rican inducted.
Teams with the biggest holes to fill before spring training
Dusty Baker doesn't know who his closer is and the Dodgers still have a hole at second base, but they aren't the only teams with problems to solve.
Mark Trumbo: one-dimensional, but very good at what he's best at
Mark Trumbo's excellence versus inside pitches makes him an elite power hitter. But his lack of success in other areas keeps his value down.
Orioles OF/DH Mark Trumbo hit an AL-best 47 HR last season, but finished with only 1.6 Wins Above Replacement.
Francona thought no chance to get Encarnacion
Indians manager Terry Francona credited the Cleveland front office for being persistent with their pitch in landing free-agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion on a three-year, $65 million deal.
Two Dodgers security guards accused of thefts
Two security guards at Dodger Stadium have pleaded not guilty to burglary and other charges after they were arrested for stealing from the team.
Jeff Bagwell came to my bar mitzvah
Little did Darren Rovell know that the guest of honor at his coming-of-age celebration 26 years ago -- an Astros rookie named Jeff Bagwell -- would one day be headed to Cooperstown.
Rovell's Hall of Fame bar mitzvah guest.
Darren Rovell stops by SportsCenter to reminisce about Jeff Bagwell coming to his bar mitzvah 26 years ago.
With Hall of Fame election, deep wounds closing for Jeff Bagwell
Jeff Bagwell made his mark on the game with a unique batting stance and mentality, and ultimately, he overcame clouds of suspicion to earn his place in Cooperstown.
Jorge Posada had Hall of Fame fire, but not the votes
Jorge Posada will forever have a place in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium. That has to be enough, as he was shut out of Cooperstown on his first try.
Rovell: Hall of Fame a 'revenue stream for life' for inductees.
Darren Rovell examines what the financial impact is for players who get elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Who won and lost on Hall of Fame election night?
Cooperstown opened its doors to a trio of stars while another hopeful just missed the cut. Here's what we learned from the 2017 Hall ballots.
Why Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will get the Hall call
Start carving their plaques! After cracking 50 percent on this year's ballot, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, baseball villains you love to hate, will be bound for Cooperstown before you know it.
Is Bonds, Clemens day in the HOF coming soon?
Hall of Fame voter Terrence Moore joins Bob Ley explaining why the idea of voting for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens is starting to make sense, especially after more "rumored" steroid users are ushered into Cooperstown.
Outfields poised to deliver difference-making defense
Great glove work in wide-open spaces can get you past the pack and into October. Which teams will gain the most from their outfielders in 2017?
After slow burn, Tim Raines blazes his way into the Hall of Fame
It took 10 agonizing years on the ballot for one of the greatest leadoff hitters of all time to get the call to Cooperstown. What changed? Here's what finally lit Raines' Hall of Fame flame.
Tim Raines: The biggest call of my life.
Tim Raines joins SportsCenter to share what being elected into the Hall of Fame feels like and explains how social media may have influenced his selection.
Sabermetrics helped put Tim Raines in the Hall of Fame
In his tenth and final year on the ballot, the former Montreal Expos speedster showed that a concerted campaign based on advanced metrics can help elect a player who might previously have been overlooked.
Canseco stunned more PED users not in HoF
The former slugger can't believe the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and others aren't in the Hall of Fame.
Vote: Do Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens deserve to be in the Hall of Fame?
Despite the PED suspicions that surround them, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens both saw notable increases in support in this year's Hall of Fame vote. Should the duo be enshrined in Cooperstown?
Kurkjian: 'If you love baseball, this is a good day for the hall'
Tim Kurkjian reacts to Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
What makes Tim Raines a Hall of Famer?
Tim Raines was more than just fast. He was an incredibly efficient basestealer and a great hitter in clutch situations.
What makes Ivan Rodriguez a Hall of Famer?
Rodriguez ranks as one of the greatest catchers of all time; he hit for average and power and had a tremendous throwing arm.
What makes Jeff Bagwell a Hall of Famer?
Jeff Bagwell paired with Craig Biggio to form one of the great right sides of the infield. Bagwell excelled with the bat throughout his career.
Glanville lauds talents from 2017 Hall of Fame class.
Doug Glanville gives high regards to the trio of players elected to the 2017 class of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Olney calls it 'terrible' Schilling's HOF vote total dropped.
Buster Olney expresses his displeasure about Curt Schilling's Baseball Hall of Fame percentage dropping from 52.3 to 45 percent from 2016 through 2017.
Hall of Fame voters have hijacked the character clause
Punishing players for bad behavior without rewarding others for exemplary behavior underscores the absurdly subjective nature of writers' ballots.
Why Jeremy Guthrie got his arm loose in Australia
Jeremy Guthrie, who started Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, hopes pitching for the Melbourne Aces can be a long-distance springboard back to the major leagues.
'Wet foot, dry foot' policy benefitted many Cuban MLB stars
A decades-old policy that granted permanent residency to Cuban migrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. impacted Major League Baseball, but the policy's end will change how some Cuban stars arrive in MLB.
Chilly market chases Bautista back to Toronto
Just when it looked like Jose Bautista's multiyear contract ambitions had been iced, the Blue Jays swooped in. Does a reunion work for both?
Josh Hamilton unlikely to rock the Rangers in 2017
Coming off injury and no longer the same hitter, Josh Hamilton's odds of contributing to Texas next season are slim.
A stronger Kenta Maeda could put the Dodgers over the top
After fading late in his rookie season, Kenta Maeda is committed to becoming a starting pitcher Los Angeles can rely on throughout 2017.
Cubs revel in time with President Barack Obama at White House
The Cubs got the ultimate White House visit on Monday, celebrating their title with native Chicagoan Barack Obama in his last days in office.
President Obama jokes he wasn't crazy enough to predict Cubs' win.
President Obama welcomes the World Series champion Cubs to the White House and reveals that First Lady Michelle Obama is a lifelong Cubs fan.
President: Among Sox fans, I'm No. 1 Cubs fan
President Barack Obama welcomed the Chicago Cubs to the White House on Monday to celebrate their World Series win and speak to the power of sports to unite a divided nation.
Insider MLB Roundup: Royals shaping future with present moves
Kansas City must navigate some extraordinary roster decisions while still trying to get back in the postseason.
More wild cards than usual on St. Louis' starting staff
What was long a source of consistency is no longer guaranteed. The Cardinals need four X factors in their rotation to step up in 2017.
Top lineups: Which batting orders provide most pop?
The Red Sox and Indians were one-two in the AL in runs scored, but one of them misses the top five as an NL West team takes a big step in the survey.
Top bullpens: Aroldis Chapman shifts the order
The Yankees closer returned to New York after winning it all with the Cubs. So how will this influence the relief rankings?
Top rotations: Do the Mets' stars hit the mark?
Pitcher for pitcher, New York's fab five can overpower any team, but its difficulty staying healthy could stop it from outdoing the Cubs and Indians.
Red Sox face steep climb out of Big Papi-sized hole
The Red Sox will miss David Ortiz. Will they miss the playoffs? We crunched the numbers to see how Papi's absence will affect Boston's offense.
Big Papi: 'My playing time has already expired'
David Ortiz says that he is not physically preparing to play baseball this offseason and that his "playing time has already expired."
Insider: Sluggers, we're just not that into you
The market for big hitters like Jose Bautista collapsed this winter, but don't blame him -- look at past budget-busting deals, like the one Albert Pujols signed, and how poorly they've paid off.
Midwinter power rankings: Beasts of the East
No other division is as well represented in the top five as the NL East, but where in the overall rankings do the Mets and Nationals finish?
Source: Saunders agrees to deal with Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and free-agent outfielder Michael Saunders have agreed to a one-year deal worth $9 million, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.
The cost of winning? Ditka and Kerr on what's next for Joe Maddon
Breaking the Cubs' curse has come with a heavy dose of criticism. Two who endured the same heat detail what Cubs manager Joe Maddon is up against.
Insider: Can anyone stop the Cubs?
The Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years and have the foundation for a dynasty, but will another team step up to the plate to challenge them?
Masterpiece Fall Classic: Inside the greatest game ever
Nearly two months removed from the epic finale of the 2016 World Series, we break down seven pivotal moments that rocked Game 7 and changed the history of baseball.
Stardom is just the start for Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks
A fan favorite after his breakout 2016 season, Kyle Hendricks is getting ready for the next chapter in his career.
