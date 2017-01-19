Log in to ESPN or join to view news and scores for your favourite teams

David Price's reason for passing on WBC: "I didn't have year I wanted to have last year in Boston. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent ready to go on all cylinders when 2017 starts. I don't view pitching in WBC as something that's going to be right stepping stones for me to do that."

Scott Lauber, ESPN Staff Writer

Keith Law's rankings

Pudge accepted to HOF

Pudge honored to be fourth Puerto Rican in the Hall.

Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez discusses his emotions after getting the call that he made the Hall of Fame and how important it is being the fourth Puerto Rican inducted.

Orioles OF/DH Mark Trumbo hit an AL-best 47 HR last season, but finished with only 1.6 Wins Above Replacement.

ESPN Stats and Information

Bagwell elected to the Hall of Fame

Rovell's Hall of Fame bar mitzvah guest.

Darren Rovell stops by SportsCenter to reminisce about Jeff Bagwell coming to his bar mitzvah 26 years ago.

Rovell: Hall of Fame a 'revenue stream for life' for inductees.

Darren Rovell examines what the financial impact is for players who get elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Is Bonds, Clemens day in the HOF coming soon?

Hall of Fame voter Terrence Moore joins Bob Ley explaining why the idea of voting for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens is starting to make sense, especially after more "rumored" steroid users are ushered into Cooperstown.

Tim Raines elected to the HOF

Tim Raines: The biggest call of my life.

Tim Raines joins SportsCenter to share what being elected into the Hall of Fame feels like and explains how social media may have influenced his selection.

Kurkjian: 'If you love baseball, this is a good day for the hall'

Tim Kurkjian reacts to Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Class of 2017 By the Numbers

Glanville lauds talents from 2017 Hall of Fame class.

Doug Glanville gives high regards to the trio of players elected to the 2017 class of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Olney calls it 'terrible' Schilling's HOF vote total dropped.

Buster Olney expresses his displeasure about Curt Schilling's Baseball Hall of Fame percentage dropping from 52.3 to 45 percent from 2016 through 2017.

President Obama jokes he wasn't crazy enough to predict Cubs' win.

President Obama welcomes the World Series champion Cubs to the White House and reveals that First Lady Michelle Obama is a lifelong Cubs fan.

Buster Olney's Top 10s for 2017

MLB Free Agency

2017 MLB Schedule

  AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

  Full MLB schedule

    The MLB season is right around the corner. Here's the schedule for spring training and beyond.

