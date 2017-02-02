ESPN Sites
Houston's prospects are the class of a bad AL West crop
Thanks to their depth throughout the minors, the Astros have the best farm system in a division that easily has the weakest collection of prospects in baseball.
NL West prospects make big gains while Dbacks fall far behind
While the Padres went all-in on their rebuild, the other teams in the division were quietly improving their farm systems -- except for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst in baseball.
The state of baseball's worst teams
From the usual suspects to a recent world champion, the 2017 season likely isn't about contention for these struggling squads. Which are on their way to brighter days?
Buster Olney
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks must trade Zack Greinke
Arizona's ace makes too much money for the team to keep him even if they are in a pennant race this season.
MLB Roundup: Who is willing to pay big for a reliever?
Joe Blanton, Jerry Blevins and Boone Logan are waiting for the best offer, but time is running out with only a few teams available to hand out deals.
Nationals
What's eating Adam Eaton? Newest Nat is used to the pressure
The Nationals sold the farm for him, but Adam Eaton isn't worried. The undersized outfielder has plenty of fuel for his fire.
The Great Baseball Skills Competition: Elite at the plate
Succeeding in the batter's box isn't all about blasting home runs or hitting for a high average. Which star's unique talent stands out the most? Vote for your choice now.
The Great Baseball Skills Competition: Kings of the Hill
Today, our search for MLB's premier skill focuses on four pitchers who possess an elite ability nobody else can match. Who is the best of the best? It's up to you to decide.
Best in the Field
We've pitted four of the most talented players in the game against each other to find out who owns MLB's top defensive trait. Vote for who's the best.
Culiacán looks to improve its image with Caribbean Series
Tigres del Licey will face Alazanes de Granma in the opening match of what will be the fourth and final Caribbean Series with Cuba as a Ã
Need a baseball fix? Here's what to watch in Caribbean Series
No need to wait for spring training. You can see major leaguers, forgotten stars and even Yoenis Cespedes' brother play for glory in Mexico right now.
Culiacán and its new Estadio Tomateros set for big show: Serie del Caribe
The coastal city hopes to reap the same benefits its predecessors have had hosting the Serie del Caribe.
Dodgers
Q&A: Logan Forsythe buys 65-acre farm, gets dealt to L.A. ... on same day
Logan Forsythe opens up on the call that changed his life -- and gets interrupted by his new neighbor in the Dodgers' locker room.
Fantasy Baseball
Top 300 rankings for H2H points leagues
Your head-to-head points league draft is sooner than you think. Get your research started now with our top 300 rankings, including positional ranks.
Top 300 rankings for H2H categories leagues
Playing in a head-to-head categories fantasy baseball league? You've come to the right place. Here are our frequently updated top 300 rankings, including positional rankings.
Detroit Tigers
Victor Martinez: Worst. Baserunner. Ever?
Victor Martinez has always been slow. But in 2016, the Detroit DH set a new mark for mediocrity on the basepaths. Should we alert Cooperstown -- or does his record come with an asterisk?
Keith Law's Top Prospects
Offseason overhaul gives White Sox AL Central's top prospect crop
The Royals are deep, the Tigers are top heavy, and the Twins have pitching in the pipeline. But thanks to two big trades, Chicago's system has enough quality prospects to push it into the top 10.
Prospects look good for the NL Central's future
The Pirates and the Brewers have star prospects, the Reds have depth, the Cards always find gems, and the Cubs still have talent. When it comes to farm systems, this division is baseball's best.
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Hacking scandal fallout a wake-up call for Cardinals, MLB
Did St. Louis get lucky in losing two draft picks and $2 million for hacking Houston? Maybe. But Chris Correa's prison term -- and the team's embarrassment -- is a powerful deterrent.
Teams believe Cardinals got off light.
Buster Olney describes the reaction around baseball to the penalties assessed on the St. Louis Cardinals, which many believe weren't severe enough.
Why Cardinals' penalty sparked outrage across MLB
No first-round picks lost. Houston rewarded for bad security. St. Louis acting suspiciously out of character. Teams aren't happy with MLB's ruling.
FiveThirtyEight
The St. Louis Cardinals Picked The Right League To Cheat In
The Cardinals punishment for the hacking scandal seems even less damaging when you compare it to the punishments teams in other sports have received.
Vote: Cardinals' punishment too harsh, too lenient or just right?
Some in baseball think the Cardinals got off lightly after punishment was handed down for the hacking scandal that involved a former team employee breaking into an Astros database.
AL East team-by-team top prospects
Trades have reshaped the farm systems in this division, with the Yankees' prospect pool becoming deeper, the Red Sox getting thinner while the O's, Blue Jays and Rays lag far behind.
MLB
Atlanta's future prospects look good in the NL East
The Mets and Nationals are in a position to battle for a division title now, but the Braves' farm system -- baseball's best -- could put them in the mix pretty soon
Washington Nationals
MLB Roundup: Nationals' biggest concern isn't their closer
Shawne Kelley should be competent, if not better, for Washington. The greater challenge will be rebuilding the stock of set-up men.
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Roundup: Adam Jones knows what's wrong with the Orioles
Baltimore's center fielder said the team needs better defense in the outfield because the offense and pitching aren't the problem.
MLB
Who's motivated in 2017 to earn their next contract?
If players are their best the season before free agency, expect big things from Carlos Santana, Jake Arrieta and more -- just maybe not Andre Ethier.
The Great Baseball Skills Competition: Best in the field
We've pitted four of the most talented players in the game against each other to find out who owns MLB's top defensive trait. Which star is the cream of the crop? That's up to you to decide.
O's Davis says Jays' Bautista 'easy to dislike'
Chris Davis told a young fan at the Orioles' FanFest on Saturday that the Blue Jays' Jose Bautista is an easy person to dislike.
Matt Wieters is still on the free agent market and he could end up being a difference maker for either a contending or even developing team. He is one of only 5 catchers in the game who can throw out 35% of the runners on defense and drive in 65 while hitting 17 to 22hr on offense and most importantly help develop young pitchers like he did in Baltimore (Chen/Bundy/Gausman/Tillman). Teams that should be considering him include: Braves, Nationals, Angels, Orioles, Rockies, Brewers, Rays and Diamondbacks.
The Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes
John Schuerholz had been to Cooperstown many times -- always to honor someone else. Now, the newly elected executive got the insider's tour of a lifetime. And we went with him.
Ever wanted to visit the Hall of Fame through a Hall of Famer's eyes? I walked the Hall with the newly elected John Schuerholz. Great stories! Including this classic inspired by ... Greg Maddux's shoes.
MLB
The most unpredictable players of 2017
Can Bryce Harper resurrect the magic of his 2015 MVP season? Will Jason Heyward retool his swing? Here's a look at each team's biggest question mark.
Kansas City Royals
Moss' power comes with a drawback
In signing Brandon Moss, the Royals got a hitter who can mash, but also got a player who struck out 672 times in the last five seasons.
Kansas City Royals
Newest Royals acquisition Brandon Moss hit 28 HR for the Cardinals last season, 2 shy of his career high. Moss has a previous connection to the Royals. In the 2014 AL Wild Card, he had two home runs and five RBIs for the Athletics against the Royals. The Royals came back from a 7-3 deficit to win 9-8 in 12 innings.
2017 prospect rankings: Juuuust a bit outside the top 100
These players just missed Keith Law's list of top 100 prospects. He explains why.
Law's prospect rankings: Top 100, farm system and team-by-team lists
Who will become baseball's stars of tomorrow? Which teams are set up to win for years to come? We go deep into the minors to find out.
Szymborski: ZiPS' top prospects for 2017
Crunching the numbers, ZiPS' projection system conjures a few different reads on who baseball's best prospects might be, such as placing Yoan Moncada of the White Sox in the top 10.
New CBA makes Jose Quintana -- and his contract -- valuable
Because Quintana's deal is modest and low risk, the White Sox can afford to wait for a trade that would net them a Chris Sale-like haul of prospects.
Time to rebuild: Which teams must ditch dreams of contending?
Pushing for another playoff spot this season could spell disaster in the future for the Tigers, Mariners and Orioles.
The most intriguing moves of the offseason
From a player signed to play a position he has never tried to a pitcher moved to an Andrew Miller-esque role, these eyebrow-raising decisions will be fascinating to watch play out on the field.
MLB Roundup: Tigers' payroll putting the squeeze on future moves
After stating an unwillingness to go over the luxury tax next season, Detroit needs to make a trade if it wants to have any flexibility on the market.
Tigers' Martinez set for '17 after hernia surgery
Victor Martinez played through a hernia last year, but the Tigers expect the DH to be healthy for the start of the season. GM Al Avila stressed that Martinez did not have a sports hernia.
Sam Travis -- aka 'Mr. Intensity' -- is hell-bent on the bigs
Prospect Sam Travis, once part of Indiana's "Bash Brothers" with Cubs star Kyle Schwarber, is sick of rehab. He's ready to play for the Red Sox.
Will Andrew Benintendi be as good as Mookie Betts?
Evaluating prospects is no easy feat, but projecting Andrew Benintendi to be a star might be as strong and safe a pick as there is today.
Which dynasty reigns supreme: Patriots or Yankees?
Sixteen years each. Brady and Jeter. Wells report and Mitchell report. Jeffrey Maier and the Tuck Rule. And a lot of wins. Of the past Yankees and the present Patriots, who takes the crown?
Time for Indians to phase out Chief Wahoo logo?
With MLB awarding the 2019 All-Star game to Cleveland, Nick Camino and Gyasi Ross join Bob Ley to discuss if the Indians should phase out the controversial Chief Wahoo logo.
Cubs repeat? Here's how spring training can help them do it
Will Heyward's new swing help? What's Schwarber's role? There's no need to wait until Opening Day to find out, Cactus League play is only a month away.
The Cubs made the Brett Anderson signing official. One year deal for $3.5 million with incentives, according to a source. He's been good at inducing ground balls but has been injured throughout his career. It means another lefty in the pen whether it's Anderson or Mike Montgomery. The Cubs were thin on lefties after the departures of Aroldis Chapman and Travis Wood. The latter player is still a free agent. The move also adds to the Cubs starting depth, a must going into spring training.
Aledmys Diaz holds the key to the Cardinals' plan
Instead of a winter splash to fix their shaky infield defense, St. Louis opted to shuffle the pieces around a second-year shortstop who must deliver.
Red Sox announce that David Ortiz's No. 34 will be retired before the Friday, June 23 game at Fenway Park against the Los Angeles Angels.
MLB Roundup: Will Bronson Arroyo be pitching for Reds this spring?
Cincinnati is interested in giving the almost 40-year-old pitcher a minor-league deal after seeing him throw recently.
Rockies forced to overpay for pitching depth
Colorado already made the two most surprising moves this winter, so adding Greg Holland is just another time they had to gamble and hope for the best.
Greg Holland may help, but can the Rockies contend?
Signing Greg Holland should boost Colorado's beleaguered bullpen, but a lineup upgrade likely will be needed for it to contend for a playoff berth.
Matt Imhof: I won't be defined by my worst day
After losing his eye in a training accident, the former Phillies prospect had to learn who he was without baseball.
In the age of FOMO, Yankee Stadium gets a facelift
WAR and BABIP? Try FOMO and FOBO. Amid the fear of missing out and the fear of being offline, social media is reshaping the ballpark in the Bronx.
Who is under the most pressure in 2017?
The heat is on as decisions need to be made about Andrew McCutchen's future in Pittsburgh and the Orioles' ability to keep their stars.
MLB Roundup: Market expected to break open for unsigned lefties
A free-agent game of musical chairs seems ready to start in the next day or two, and once it does, a number of players should find jobs quickly.
Tragedies on Dominican roads are heartbreaking, but not surprising
As Dominican natives who have seen friends die behind the wheel, Stan Javier and Moises Alou live with the fear of becoming part of their country's extremely high road fatality rate.
How hazardous is driving in the Dominican Republic? Some people pray before they board an airplane. Moises Alou told me he gathers his family and prays whenever they take a long trip in the car.
Baseball Tonight Podcast
Triumph and tragedy
Buster Olney talks to Karl Ravech and Justin Havens about the Hall of Fame vote and more. Rustin Dodd also joins the show to talk about the tragic death of Yordano Ventura.
