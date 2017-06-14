For the first time since the church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina, that claimed his mother's life, Chris Singleton speaks exclusively with E:60's Bob Woodruff, about a mother's love, a night of horror and how baseball saved his life. (16:51)

Chris Singleton, whose mother was one of the victims in the Charleston, South Carolina, church shooting in 2015, was selected on Day 3 of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday, going with the final pick of the 19th round to the Chicago Cubs.

Singleton just wrapped his junior season at Charleston Southern, where he was an outfielder. He started all 51 games for the team, finishing the season with 18 steals, 38 runs scored, 10 doubles and four home runs. He was among the nation's leaders with 10 outfield assists.

Chris Singleton, seen here during a guest batting practice session with the New York Yankees in 2015, was drafted Wednesday in the 19th round by the Chicago Cubs.

His drafting comes three days before the two-year anniversary of the shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston.

Singleton's mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was at the Bible study when Dylann Roof opened fire and killed nine people, including Coleman-Singleton. She was a track and field coach at Goose Creek High School, which Chris had attended.

One day after the shooting, Chris Singleton was praised after making a "love is stronger than hate" speech while on the Charleston Southern baseball diamond.

"If we just love the way my mom would, the hate won't be anywhere close to what love is," Singleton said then.