- CHC
- MIL
Cubs
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|2-5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|25
|.290
|.375
|.375
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|.292
|.408
|.535
|2-4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|23
|.279
|.397
|.521
|1-4
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|9
|.233
|.323
|.371
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|.247
|.360
|.400
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|.321
|.499
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|.192
|.346
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|.333
|.375
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.207
|.314
|.467
|1-2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.296
|.338
|.436
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|.273
|.383
|.473
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|.314
|.424
|1-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.261
|.323
|.384
|1-4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|.274
|.319
|.479
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.137
|.185
|.157
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.274
|.351
|.508
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|J. Lackey
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|77-43
|4.67
|77
|B. Duensing
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|38-24
|2.66
|38
|H. Rondon
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11-8
|4.42
|11
|M. Montgomery
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14-11
|3.44
|14
|C. Edwards Jr.
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|25-12
|3.06
|25
Brewers
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|2-5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.276
|.391
|.385
|1-4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|20
|.269
|.360
|.451
|2-4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|16
|.274
|.345
|.503
|1-4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|.274
|.348
|.521
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.279
|.372
|.502
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.242
|.294
|.375
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|.243
|.352
|.521
|1-2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|.255
|.290
|.521
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.268
|.334
|.506
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|.288
|.352
|1-4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|.242
|.329
|.419
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.200
|.273
|.200
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|.262
|.294
|.421
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|B. Woodruff
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|0
|92-68
|3.76
|92
|J. Hader
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|32-23
|1.64
|32
|A. Swarzak
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9-7
|1.88
|9
|C. Knebel
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|34-20
|1.60
|34
Game Stats
Walks Issued
- CHC3
- 6MIL
Stolen Bases
- CHC1
- 0MIL
Strikeouts Thrown
- CHC9
- 8MIL
Total Bases
- CHC10
- 17MIL
Game Information
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53295
- Line: CHC -118
- Over/Under: 10
Cubs score go-ahead run on walk in 10th
Zobrist's comebacker puts Cubs on top
Vogt, Phillips go back to back
Braun makes great diving catch
Cubs take control in NL Central with 5-4 win over Brewers
Pinch hitter Tommy La Stella drew a bases-loaded walk off All-Star closer Corey Knebel with one out in the 10th inning, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Friday night to tighten their grip on the NL Central.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|R
|H
|E
|
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|9
|0
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|CHC
|MIL
|1st
|Braun singled to right, Walker scored.
|0
|1
|2nd
|Vogt homered to right.
|0
|2
|2nd
|Phillips homered to right.
|0
|3
|3rd
|Jay doubled to deep right, Báez scored.
|1
|3
|3rd
|Bryant singled to right center, Jay scored.
|2
|3
|5th
|Zobrist singled to center, Jay and Bryant scored.
|4
|3
|5th
|Shaw doubled to deep left center, Braun scored.
|4
|4
|10th
|La Stella walked, Bryant scored, Rizzo to third, Zobrist to second.
|5
|4
Regular Season Series
2017 National League Central Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Chicago
|86
|67
|.562
|0
|W2
|St. Louis
|81
|72
|.529
|5
|W4
|Milwaukee
|81
|73
|.526
|5.5
|L3
|Pittsburgh
|69
|85
|.448
|17.5
|L1
|Cincinnati
|66
|88
|.429
|20.5
|L4
