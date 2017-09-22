  • Cubs
    CHC
  • Brewers
    MIL

Cubs
Cubs

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
2-552210025.290.375.375
0-00000000.000.000.000
1-332111126.292.408.535
2-440201023.279.397.521
1-44012109.233.323.371
0-220001114.247.360.400
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-11000001.249.321.499
0-00000000.192.192.346
0-11000013.250.333.375
0-22000019.207.314.467
1-22010008.296.338.436
0-00001105.273.383.473
0-00000000.245.314.424
1-440100119.261.323.384
1-441101219.274.319.479
0-11000015.137.185.157
0-22000007.274.351.508
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
J. Lackey4.063321277-434.6777
B. Duensing2.021103038-242.6638
H. Rondon1.000002011-84.4211
M. Montgomery1.100001014-113.4414
C. Edwards Jr.1.200012025-123.0625

Brewers
Brewers

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
2-550200017.276.391.385
1-441101120.269.360.451
2-441210016.274.345.503
1-440110019.274.348.521
0-330000110.279.372.502
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-11000005.242.294.375
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-440000316.243.352.521
1-221111020.255.290.521
0-11000016.268.334.506
0-00000000.206.288.352
1-441110219.242.329.419
0-22000008.200.273.200
0-11000119.262.294.421
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
B. Woodruff5.054434092-683.7692
J. Hader2.120001032-231.6432
A. Swarzak0.20000109-71.889
C. Knebel2.021132034-201.6034

Game Stats

  • Walks Issued

    • CHC3
    • 6MIL

  • Stolen Bases

    • CHC1
    • 0MIL

  • Strikeouts Thrown

    • CHC9
    • 8MIL

  • Total Bases

    • CHC10
    • 17MIL

Game Information

Miller Park
Coverage: ESPN
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53295
  • Line: CHC -118
  • Over/Under: 10
Attendance: 40,116
96%
Capacity: 41,900
Umpires: Home Plate Umpire - Carlos Torres, First Base Umpire - Chris Guccione, Second Base Umpire - Dana DeMuth, Third Base Umpire - Paul Nauert

Cubs score go-ahead run on walk in 10th

Cubs score go-ahead run on walk in 10th
play0:16

Zobrist's comebacker puts Cubs on top

Zobrist's comebacker puts Cubs on top
play0:23

Vogt, Phillips go back to back

Vogt, Phillips go back to back
play0:30

Braun makes great diving catch

Braun makes great diving catch
play0:16
1h Associated Press

Cubs take control in NL Central with 5-4 win over Brewers

Pinch hitter Tommy La Stella drew a bases-loaded walk off All-Star closer Corey Knebel with one out in the 10th inning, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Friday night to tighten their grip on the NL Central.

WINCarl Edwards Jr.C. Edwards Jr.(5-4)1.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB
LOSSCorey KnebelC. Knebel(1-4)2.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB

Scoring Summary

InningCHCMIL
1stBraun singled to right, Walker scored.01
2ndVogt homered to right.02
2ndPhillips homered to right.03
3rdJay doubled to deep right, Báez scored.13
3rdBryant singled to right center, Jay scored.23
5thZobrist singled to center, Jay and Bryant scored.43
5thShaw doubled to deep left center, Braun scored.44
10thLa Stella walked, Bryant scored, Rizzo to third, Zobrist to second.54

Conversation

