Pirates
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|.235
|.313
|.356
|1-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|17
|.392
|.418
|.784
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|.290
|.340
|.477
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|.243
|.317
|.379
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|.278
|.399
|.535
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|.244
|.302
|.419
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|.212
|.318
|.423
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.167
|.279
|.323
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|.200
|.000
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|.308
|.380
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|.273
|.364
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|--
|--
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|1-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.281
|.357
|.431
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|N. Kingham
|5.0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|5
|1
|81-49
|4.03
|81
|S. Brault
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|24-13
|4.22
|24
|M. Feliz
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28-15
|6.08
|28
|R. Rodriguez
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4-4
|2.57
|4
Cardinals
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|0-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|.215
|.327
|.409
|2-4
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|.272
|.366
|.462
|1-4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.292
|.362
|.441
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|.342
|.421
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|15
|.272
|.323
|.374
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|.270
|.348
|.450
|1-3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|.298
|.355
|.439
|1-4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|.181
|.278
|.304
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.233
|.269
|.342
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|.045
|.045
|.045
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|--
|--
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|M. Wacha
|8.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|111-74
|2.41
|111
|J. Hicks
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16-12
|2.40
|16
Game Stats
Walks Issued
- PIT3
- 2STL
Stolen Bases
- PIT0
- 0STL
Strikeouts Thrown
- PIT8
- 10STL
Total Bases
- PIT2
- 10STL
Game Information
- St. Louis, Missouri 63012
- Line: STL -138
- Over/Under: 9
Game Highlights
Ozuna cranks grand slam for Cardinals
Wacha loses no-hitter in 9th
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-
|5
|6
|0
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|PIT
|STL
|1st
|Ozuna homered to left, Carpenter, Pham and J. Martínez scored.
|0
|4
|8th
|Muñoz singled to left, J. Martínez scored, Ozuna to third.
|0
|5
Regular Season Series
2018 National League Central Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Milwaukee
|37
|22
|.627
|0
|W1
|Chicago
|33
|23
|.589
|2.5
|W4
|St. Louis
|32
|25
|.561
|4
|W2
|Pittsburgh
|30
|29
|.508
|7
|L2
|Cincinnati
|21
|38
|.356
|16
|L1
