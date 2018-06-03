  • Pirates
    PIT
  • Cardinals
    STL

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-440000112.235.313.356
1-440100217.392.418.784
0-440000216.290.340.477
0-440000120.243.317.379
0-220001218.278.399.535
0-330000111.244.302.419
0-220001010.212.318.423
0-330000113.167.279.323
0-11000003.000.200.000
0-11000003.269.308.380
0-00000000.273.273.364
0-00000000------
0-00000000.000.000.000
1-11010004.281.357.431
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
N. Kingham5.044315181-494.0381
S. Brault2.000012024-134.2224
M. Feliz0.221111028-156.0828
R. Rodriguez0.10000004-42.574

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-331001013.215.327.409
2-441200113.272.366.462
1-442100014.292.362.441
0-00000000.271.342.421
1-331141015.272.323.374
0-440000325.270.348.450
1-330111117.298.355.439
1-440100117.181.278.304
0-33000007.233.269.342
0-330000216.045.045.045
0-00000000------
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
M. Wacha8.0100280111-742.41111
J. Hicks1.010002016-122.4016

Game Stats

  • Walks Issued

    • PIT3
    • 2STL

  • Stolen Bases

    • PIT0
    • 0STL

  • Strikeouts Thrown

    • PIT8
    • 10STL

  • Total Bases

    • PIT2
    • 10STL

Game Information

Busch Stadium
  • St. Louis, Missouri 63012
  • Line: STL -138
  • Over/Under: 9
Attendance: 44,432
100%
Capacity: 43,975
2:25
Home Plate Umpire - Marvin Hudson, First Base Umpire - James Hoye, Second Base Umpire - Quinn Wolcott, Third Base Umpire - Jeff Kellogg

Game Highlights

Ozuna cranks grand slam for Cardinals

Ozuna cranks grand slam for Cardinals
0:24

Wacha loses no-hitter in 9th

Wacha loses no-hitter in 9th
0:25
WINMichael WachaM. Wacha(7-1)8.0 IP, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 BB
LOSSNick KinghamN. Kingham(2-2)5.0 IP, 3 ER, 5 K, 1 BB

Scoring Summary

InningPITSTL
1stOzuna homered to left, Carpenter, Pham and J. Martínez scored.04
8thMuñoz singled to left, J. Martínez scored, Ozuna to third.05

Conversation

