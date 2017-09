Luis Severino's start moved up to Wednesday against Minnesota The Yankees moved Luis Severino's turn in the rotation up to Wednesday against Minnesota, meaning he'll have three more regular-season starts as the team tries to overtake Boston in the AL East.

Cubs hoping Jake Arrieta makes three more starts before playoffs The Cubs hope ace Jake Arrieta (hamstring) can make three more starts before the playoffs, beginning Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Braves get OK to build new spring training complex in Florida The Braves plan to break ground next month on their new spring training complex near Sarasota, Florida, after city commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve the $100 million project.

Should Mets continue to start Harvey? Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon discuss Harvey pitching woes and how the team should address it.

Adam Wainwright returns to bullpen for first time since '15 Adam Wainwright, who hasn't pitched in relief since 2015, was added to the bullpen after the veteran was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.