Greinke backs out of autograph promise to Neshek Zack Greinke told Pat Neshek that he would sign a few cards for him at the All-Star game and then left Neshek high and dry when the time came.

O's Manny Machado out with flu; Tim Beckham also sits vs. Red Sox The Orioles are without Manny Machado (flu) and Tim Beckham (dental procedure) for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Still in thick of wild-card race, Rockies lose third in row Colorado starter Tyler Chatwood dug himself an early hole against the Giants and now the Rockies' lead for the second NL wild card is in jeopardy after a 4-0 loss to last-place San Francisco on Wednesday, the club's third straight defeat.

Teixeira calls out MLB over safety of fans Mark Teixeira agrees with Brian Dozier and wants Major League Baseball to mandate the extension of baseball nets beyond home plate after a toddler was injured at Yankee Stadium.

