Twins
The Yankees beat the Twins, 2-1. Aaron Judge hit his 44th homer. Todd Frazier did what he had to do with a go-ahead sac fly in the sixth, while Aroldis Chapman picked up a five-out save. The Yankees have a commanding five-game lead for home field in the wild card.
The Yankees' Aroldis Chapman only need four pitches to escape a one-out bases loaded jam that was not his doing in the 8th. Chapman struck out the Twins' Joe Mauer on three pitches before forcing Byron Buxton to fly out to right. Chapman will be asked to take care of the 9th.
Yankees manager Joe Giardi is going to ask Aroldis Chapman to pickup a five-out save against the Twins. Chapman is entering in the eighth inning, trying to protect a one-run lead after Dellin Betances recorded one out, while walking two and hitting a batter.
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Cleveland
|94
|57
|.623
|0
|W3
|Minnesota
|78
|73
|.517
|16
|L2
|Kansas City
|73
|77
|.487
|20.5
|L3
|Detroit
|62
|89
|.411
|32
|L2
|Chicago
|60
|90
|.400
|33.5
|L2
