The Rockies are in good shape for a playoff spot after pounding the Marlins this afternoon -- in part because the Brewers and Cardinals play each other this weekend, meaning one of those teams will likely eliminate the other. The Rockies hold a two-game lead on the Brewers and three on the Cardinals entering tonight's games, so it's basically all hands on deck the rest of the season for Craig Counsell and Mike Matheny and hope the Dodgers sweep the Rockies.

David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer