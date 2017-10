This will be the sixth win-or-go-home game in Chase Field history. The Diamondbacks have won each of the first five: Game 5 in the 2001 NLDS against St. Louis, Games 6 & 7 in the 2001 World Series against the Yankees, and Games 3 and 4 in the 2011 NLDS against the Brewers. Arizona is 2-1 in winner-take-all games, most recently dropping Game 5 against Milwaukee in that aforementioned 2011 NLDS. This is the first winner-take-all game in Rockies history.

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer