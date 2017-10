Francona hopes LeBron roots for Indians After being reminded about LeBron James rooting for the Yankees 10 years ago, Terry Francona says he hopes LeBron will be on the Indians' side this time around.

Nats' Bryce Harper on Las Vegas tragedy: 'It definitely hits home' Nats star Bryce Harper opened up for the first time since Sunday's mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas by saying the massacre that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 "definitely hits home."

Eduardo Nunez aggravates knee injury in Red Sox's ALDS opener Red Sox DH Eduardo Nunez had to be carried off the field after aggravating the right knee injury that kept him out for most of the past month.

MLB looking into why D-backs coach was wearing electronic watch The Arizona Diamondbacks are under investigation by Major League Baseball after coach/translator Ariel Prieto was seen wearing a watch in the dugout during Wednesday's NL wild-card game, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by the New York Post.

SportsCenter Africa: Lynx hold off Sparks to win WNBA title Phil Murphy and Mark Brown host the latest SportsCenter following the Minnesota Lynx 85-75 victory over the L.A. Sparks for the WNBA title.