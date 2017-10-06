Michael Brantley continues to make progress in his recovery from an ankle injury and could be in the lineup in left field when the ALDS shifts from Cleveland to New York on Sunday. Indians manager Terry Francona said he'll know for sure after Brantley tests the ankle in a 4 p.m. workout Saturday at Yankee Stadium. "I think he's getting to that point," Francona said. A return to the lineup by Brantley, a two-time All-Star, would be a big lift for the Indians, who will try to go up 2-0 in the series today behind ace Corey Kluber.

Jerry Crasnick, ESPN Senior Writer