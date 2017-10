Indians ace Kluber faces Yanks, Sabathia in Game 2 The pitching matchup for Game 2 of the American League Division series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland on Friday will feature two of the last three Indians pitchers to win the Cy Young Award: CC Sabathia (2007) and Corey Kluber (2014).

Selfless Keuchel aims to give Astros 2-0 lead vs. Red Sox Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel is fiercely prideful, and after turning his modest prospect status into the 2015 American League Cy Young Award, relishes his role as staff ace.

Olney: Harper's timing, Kershaw vs. Martinez keys to NLDS Will Bryce Harper be able to regain his swing? Can Clayton Kershaw neutralize J.D. Martinez? Here's what to watch as the NL Division Series begin.

Vote: How will the NLDS between the Cubs and Nationals play out? Will Chicago or Washington win the National League Division Series? How many games will it take? And which player will be the most pivotal for each team in the series?

Vote: How will the NLDS between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks play out? Will Los Angeles or Arizona win the National League Division Series? How many games will it take? And which player will be the most pivotal for each team in the series?