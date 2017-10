Girardi on hit-by-pitch 'it was way too late' to challenge Joe Girardi explains why he made the decision to not request a review on the Lonnie Chisenhall hit-by-pitch.

Indians' epic rally capped off by walk-off win After the Yankees race out to an 8-3 lead, the Indians tie the game and send it to extras, where Yan Gomes' single in the 13th propels the Indians to a 9-8 victory and 2-0 ALDS lead.

Hendricks breaks down Game 1 win Kyle Hendricks tells Pedro Gomez that he settled down around the third inning and calls Stephen Strasburg's performance dominant, but credits his teammates for scratching across a few runs en route to a Game 1 win.

Rizzo credits timely hitting, Hendricks to Cubs' win Anthony Rizzo discusses how the Cubs were able to get to Stephen Strasburg and praises Kyle Hendricks' performance in the Cubs' 3-0 win over the Nationals.

Gomes: 'I think it was gonna go our way' Indians' Yan Gomes talks about hitting the game winner in extra innings to lift Cleveland over the New York Yankees.