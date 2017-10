Wounded congressman Steve Scalise throws out first pitch before Game 1 of NLDS House Majority Whip Steve Scalise threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the NL Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

Astros roll to 2-0 series lead The Astros get home runs from Carlos Correa, George Springer and Dallas Keuchel surrenders one run over 5.2 innings as Houston roughs up Boston 8-2.

Nationals assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones suspended The Nationals have suspended assistant hitting coach Jacque Jones in connection with a legal matter.

Correa: We feel really good about our lineup Carlos Correa reflects on the Astros' great start to the postseason and what it's going to take to win moving forward.

Pomeranz says Correa capitalized on one bad pitch Drew Pomeranz explains that he thought he pitched well besides the home run he gave up to Carlos Correa in the third inning.