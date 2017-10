Nationals take Game 2 of NLDS Bryce Harper connects on a two-run homer to knot the game in the eighth inning and Ryan Zimmerman smacks a three-run long ball later in the same frame to put the Nationals on top 6-3 over the Cubs.

Zimmerman: 'We did a lot of little things right' Ryan Zimmerman says that he and the Nationals still have a lot of work to do but is glad that Max Scherzer is on the mound in a pivotal Game 3.

Bryce Harper wakes up Nationals' bats to even NLDS with Cubs The Nats' star said before Game 2 he could hit better. Then he followed through with a two-run homer to spark a rally finished by Ryan Zimmerman.

Harper, Zimmerman HRs lift Nats past Cubs 6-3 to even NLDS Bryce Harper hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning and Ryan Zimmerman tacked on a three-run shot moments later to lift the Washington Nationals to a 6-3 comeback victory over the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs on Saturday,...

Nationals take lead on Zimmerman's long ball In the bottom of the eighth inning, Ryan Zimmerman sends one deep to left that puts the Nationals ahead 6-3 in the eighth.