Edwin Encarnacion has ligament damage in right ankle Indians manager Terry Francona said Edwin Encarnacion won't start, but he could play in Game 3 of the ALDS after suffering ligament damage in his right ankle Friday.

Joe Girardi says he 'screwed up' by not challenging HBP call Yankees manager Joe Girardi took the blame for Friday's ALDS loss to the Indians, saying he "screwed up" by not challenging a hit-by-pitch call that preceded a grand slam.

Nationals' Bryce Harper says he's improving after injury return A day after saying he felt great, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper acknowledged he could still get better more than two weeks after returning from a knee injury.

Cubs look for 2-0 lead with Lester starting Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has his team in the postseason for the third year in a row. And that had not happened for the Cubs since skipper Frank Chance took Chicago to the World Series each year from 1906-08.

Dodgers have learned, 'You don't ever want to disappoint Chase' Chase Utley knows that, at 38, he isn't the same player he used to be. But the Silver Fox is teaching everyone around him the right way to play the game as he tries to add another championship to his long list of accomplishments.