Red Sox, city of Boston increase security at Fenway Park for playoff game vs. Astros In response to news reports that the Las Vegas shooter had looked for a hotel room overlooking Fenway Park, the Red Sox and the city of Boston have increased security at Fenway for Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Astros.

How Cleveland stops Gardner, Gregorius Eduardo Perez joins SportsCenter to give an in-depth look into how the Indians pitchers are dominating Didi Gregorius and Brett Gardner.

Olney -- Rising to the challenge: Girardi's gaffe teaches to always ask for review Umpires want to avoid game-changing mistakes more than anyone, so even when out of reviews, managers must always ask for another look in the playoffs.

Staring at another quick elimination, Boston should expect sweeping changes John Farrell could pay the price if the Red Sox lose Game 3, but that won't fix the fact that they have no power threat in the middle of the lineup.

Can Masahiro Tanaka redeem himself by keeping Yankees alive? Already pushed down the rotation's pecking order, New York's Opening Day starter has something at stake beyond helping prevent an ALDS sweep.