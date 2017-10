Perez says Game 4 loss must be frustrating for Dusty Baker Eduardo Perez breaks down Max Scherzer's outing in Game 4 and how the game was very familiar to Game 1 when Stephen Strasburg took a no-hitter into the sixth inning but still lost.

Cubs fend off no-hit bid, seize NLDS lead Held hitless for six innings by Max Scherzer, the Cubs scratched out a narrow Game 3 victory over the Nats by winning late-game matchups.

Almora speaks about the resilience of the Cubs After beating the Nationals 2-1 in Game 4, the Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. says "we are never out of it until the last out is made."

New York Mets buying Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs The New York Mets are buying the Triple-A Syracuse Chiefs as they work toward centering more of their minor league baseball operations in their home state.

Experience makes Cubs dangerous in postseason Eduardo Perez explains why Joe Maddon has so must trust in his offense to come through against strong pitching and why the Cubs are a tough team to beat in the playoffs.