Twins bringing Paul Molitor back on new 3-year deal after historic turnaround The Twins announced Monday that manager Paul Molitor is getting a new 3-year deal that keeps him under contract through 2020. The Twins went 85-77 this season, becoming the first team to make the playoffs after losing at least 100 games the year before.

Indians' Bauer set to start vs. Yankees on three days' rest Four days ago, Trevor Bauer justified Cleveland manager Terry Francona's decision to start him in the Indians' American League Division Series opener against the New York Yankees.

Justin Verlander gives up 2-run HR to first batter in first career relief appearance With the Astros leading by one run and trying to close out the Red Sox, Justin Verlander warmed up in the bullpen and made the first relief appearance of his career. The first batter he faced, Andrew Benintendi, belted a two-run homer to right field.

John Farrell's eruption ends in ejection from elimination game Red Sox manager John Farrell has been ejected from Game 4 of the ALDS after leaving the dugout to argue a called third strike on Dustin Pedroia.

Man who says he was blinded in eye by foul ball sues Cubs, MLB A man who was left blind in one eye -- at least temporarily -- and could ultimately lose the eye after a foul ball struck him in the face at Wrigley Field this summer has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball.