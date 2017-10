In a transparent attempt to rev up the crowd before the game at Chase Field, the Diamondbacks' stadium staff just played highlights from the NL wild-card game. Which was just five days ago but in baseball postseason time, it's about a month. Anyway, it really didn't do much to stir the fans, even when they got to Archie Bradley's triple. But the Dodgers walking onto the field for pregame introductions certainly got a reaction from the gathering crowd.

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer