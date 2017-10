Strasburg, Nationals beat Cubs 5-0, force NLDS to Game 5 �� Stephen Strasburg shook off an illness and all doubts about his mettle to pitch seven dominant innings, Michael A. Taylor hit a late grand slam and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-0 on Wednesday to send their NL Division Series to...

Nationals score on Russell's error Ryan Zimmerman bounces a grounder to shortstop where Addison Russell can't handle it, letting a run score to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead over the Cubs in Game 4.