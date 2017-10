Phillies make Larry Bowa senior adviser to GM Matt Klentak The Phillies have named Larry Bowa a senior adviser to general manager Matt Klentak. Bowa was the team's bench coach and infield instructor the previous four seasons and was the starting shortstop for the 1980 World Series champions.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi has no plans to drop Aaron Judge in order during ALCS Even though Aaron Judge set an MLB-playoff-series record by striking out 16 times in the five ALDS games against Cleveland, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi has no plans to drop Judge in the order during the ALCS.

Colombia's baseball heroes Baseball is a sport on the rise in Colombia, with Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana and Braves pitcher Julio Teheran the baseball heroes in the nation. The duo discuss what it meant to represent their country in the World Baseball Classic.

Jose Altuve: Aaron Judge's power, humbleness makes him AL MVP With the two leading MVP candidates converging Friday night for Game 1 of the ALCS, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve didn't hesitate in saying that Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is the front-runner for the award.

Vote: How will the NLCS between the Cubs and Dodgers play out? Will the Cubs or Dodgers win the National League Championship Series? How many games will it take? And which player will be the most pivotal for each team in the series?