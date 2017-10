'A few steps from the top of the world': Riding the iconic train at Minute Maid Park Conductor "Bobby Dynamite" takes you on a behind-the-scenes tour of one of baseball's most entertaining ballpark quirks.

Riding the train at Minute Maid Park Before Game 2 of the ALCS, ESPN's Scott Lauber received an inside look at Houston's train, which sits beyond and above the left field bleachers.

Dodgers face tough choices up the middle with Corey Seager out Los Angeles takes a hit on offense with their starting shortstop out, but could also have a series-altering impact on their defense at other positions.

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera sued by woman alleging he isn't paying enough child support Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera has been sued by a Florida woman who alleges he isn't paying enough to support two children he fathered with her.

Astros' Verlander, Yanks' Severino square off for Game 2 of ALCS On the heels of his first career relief appearance in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander was certainly positioned to discuss how pitcher usage changes when the...