Severino says he is feeling great after injury scare Luis Severino expresses that there isn't anything to worry about moving forward after being pulled due to a possible shoulder issue and believes that he will be able to pitch again this series if given the chance.

Altuve says Game 2 was most intense he's ever played Jose Altuve reacts to scoring the game-winning run for the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS and expresses what he saw from Justin Verlander's performance on Saturday.

Verlander on performance: 'Best I have felt all year' Justin Verlander explains why his pitching was so dominant against the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS and what his reaction was to Carlos Correa's walk-off RBI double.

Altuve's dash lifts Verlander, Astros over Yanks in Game 2 Jose Altuve raced home on Carlos Correa's double in the ninth inning, Justin Verlander struck out 13 in a complete game and the Houston Astros beat the New York Yankees 2-1 Saturday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Correa's double lifts Astros to walk-off The Astros beat the Yankees 2-1 as Carlos Correa hits one to the gap, scoring Jose Altuve from first base when Gary Sanchez can't hold on to the ball.