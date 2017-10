Joe Maddon to talk with Joe Torre about controversial slide rule Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he will meet with MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre to discuss the controversial home plate slide rule. Maddon was ejected from Game 1 of the NLCS for arguing an overturned call based on the rule.

Perez disagrees with NLCS controversial call ESPN's Eduardo Perez says that Wilson Contreras had no malicious intent when trying tag out Charlie Culberson.

Starting pitchers do matter in October! Why the Hill-Lester matchup is so important Starters struggled in October's early rounds, but they're sticking around in the LCS. Can Rich Hill and Jon Lester continue that trend on Sunday?

Olney: Aaron Judge struggling to find October strike zone Judge's postseason has been more miss than hit, but are umps penalizing the rookie slugger? Plus controversy surrounds a play at the plate in the NLCS.

Your guide to Game 2 of the NLCS -- Cubs look to Lester to even series Jon Lester certainly knows how to keep his heartbeat slow during the postseason, but starting on three days' rest could mean a short outing that leaves opportunity for the Dodgers to attack Chicago's bullpen.