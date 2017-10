Injured Brewers minor leaguer recovering after HBP to chest Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer Julio Mendez has made what the team calls a "remarkable recovery" from a serious injury after being hit in the chest by a pitch.

Trailing 2-0, Cubs turn to Hendricks vs. Dodgers The Chicago Cubs return home in a two-games-to-none hole in the National League Championship Series and with plenty of questions left unanswered after back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A.J. Hinch, like Joe Maddon, says managers should ignore Twitter Houston's A.J. Hinch says managers should ignore the heat and not tweet.

Teams, players send young fan new memorabilia to replace collection lost in California fire The Athletics, Mariners, Astros and others have reached out to offer Loren Jade Smith new memorabilia after the 9-year-old's collection was destroyed in a California fire.

Jason Kipnis holds annual 'shoe toss' for Indians fans The second baseman continued his yearly tradition of giving away signed cleats and gear on Monday at Progressive Field.