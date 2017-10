Yankees showing resolve in tying ALCS Mark Teixeira and Tim Kurkjian lay out how the Yankees have rallied the last two games and are battling their way through the ALCS.

Gray knew the offense would 'break out' Sonny Gray says despite not getting any run support, he knew the offense would step up in Game 4.

Hinch: 'No one is losing their job over this' Astros manager A.J. Hinch has total confidence in his bullpen despite the comeback win by the Yankees in Game 4.

Judge says Sanchez is a big time player Aaron Judge explains how the Yankees managed to erase a four-run deficit to defeat the Astros 6-4 in Game 4 and what his reaction to Gary Sanchez's big hit was.

Getting on base the key for Yankees' comeback Todd Frazier calls Aaron Judge's solo homer the kick-starter of the comeback and says the team's approach in the eighth inning was to get on base, leading to a 6-4 victory in Game 4 of the ALCS.