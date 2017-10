In his third career postseason start against the Yankees, Dallas Keuchel has finally blinked. He allowed a pair of two-out hits -- a double to Starlin Castro and an RBI single to Greg Bird -- in the second inning. Keuchel hadn't given up a run in 14 previous innings against the Yankees in the postseason -- six scoreless innings in the 2015 wild-card game and seven shutout frames in Game 1 of this ALCS.

Scott Lauber, ESPN Staff Writer