Tanaka, Sanchez power Yankees past Astros Masahiro Tanaka strikes out eight over seven scoreless innings and Gary Sanchez drives in two runs, including a solo home run, as the Yankees blank the Astros 5-0 for a 3-2 ALCS lead.

Didi: This team 'never gives up' Didi Gregorius says that it's "unbelievable" to play behind the guys on the mound, who held the Astros to .120 BA in the last three days at Yankee Stadium.

Yankee Stadium's atmosphere the difference maker Chase Headley says that playing at home is a "huge advantage" for the Yankees and credits the rookies for maintaining composure during the ALCS.

Tanaka, Yankees top Keuchel, Astros 5-0 for 3-2 lead in ALCS Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the New York Yankees finally solved Houston Astros nemesis Dallas Keuchel, beating the ace lefty 5-0 on Wednesday for a 3-2 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Baby Bombers sock Keuchel, Astros to put Yankees one win from World Series The Yankees youngsters took down Houston's ace to complete a Bronx sweep and bring the Fall Classic within reach.