Yankees manager Joe Girardi hopes day off doesn't stop momentum A break between Games 2 and 3 of the ALCS seemed to halt the Astros' momentum, and now Yankees manager Joe Girardi hopes Thursday's day off doesn't cost his club when Game 6 is played Friday in Houston.

Source: Tigers will hire Ron Gardenhire as manager Ron Gardenhire, who last managed in 2014, will be the Detroit Tigers' new manager, a source tells ESPN, confirming a report by The Athletic. Gardnhire spent this past season as Arizona's bench coach.

Are the Yankees likable? Highly Questionable wonders if these underdog Yankees are a likeable team but Katie Nolan says they are simply "less evil."

Cubs must overcome Kershaw to stay alive For the first time in almost three weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to bounce back from a loss.

Rumor Central: Dayton Moore not interested in leaving Kansas City? Royals general manager Dayton Moore seemed to dismiss speculation that he might be willing to return to the Braves' front office.