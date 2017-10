There has been a lot of speculation on if Joe Girardi wants to return as the Yankee manager for next year or not. As he has stated in the past, Girardi has said that, after the season concludes, he will sit down with his family, allowing his wife and three children to weigh in on his decision. In his office prior to Game 6, I asked Girardi how they like October, Girardi said, "They love it."

Andrew Marchand, ESPN Senior Writer