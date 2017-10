The fascinating aspect of Game 7 will be how A.J. Hinch navigates through 27 outs when he's lost trust in most of his bullpen. Charlie Morton has been great the first time through the order this season, but then tails off, so he's unlikely to go deep. That likely means multiple innings from Dallas Keuchel and then ... who? Brad Peacock? Ken Giles? Or will we even see Justin Verlander trying to close it out in the ninth inning?

David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer