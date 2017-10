Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez on field for batting practice before Game 2 Adrian Gonzalez, who was shut down for the season with a back injury, joined the Dodgers on the field for batting practice before Wednesday's Game 2 of the World Series.

Stafford 'expected nothing less' from Kershaw's Game 1 performance Clayton Kershaw's high school friend, Matthew Stafford says he talked to friends last night about how much Kershaw "deserves" to be in the position he's in because of the amount of work he puts in.

Nolan: Bullpen key for Dodgers and Kershaw SportsNation newcomer Katie Nolan says that the Dodgers improved bullpen could be the reason Clayton Kershaw performed so well in Game 1 of the World Series.

Dustin Pedroia out seven months following knee surgery Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will be out approximately seven months following a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee Wednesday.