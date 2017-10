Houston Texans' J.J. Watt tosses first pitch at Game 3 To a huge standing ovation at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texans DE J.J. Watt tossed the ceremonial first pitch of Game 3 of the World Series in an orange Astros jersey bearing his name and No. 99.

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo wins 2017 Roberto Clemente Award Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose Rizzo Family Foundation has raised $4 million over the years helping families of cancer patients, has been named this year's winner of the Roberto Clemente Award.

Why Joe Girardi does (and doesn't) make sense for the Nationals If winning a title sooner than later is the goal, then Washington should value prior success. The problem is that comes at a price.

John Farrell interviewed for vacant Nationals managerial job The Nationals are interviewing former Red Sox skipper John Farrell for their open managerial job, a source confirmed to ESPN.

World Series a welcome distraction for Houston The OTL Friday Four explain how the World Series has helped Houston heal after Hurricane Harvey.