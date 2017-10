Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel win Reliever of the Year awards Kenley Jansen of the Dodgers claimed the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award for the second straight season, and Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel won the AL version of the award.

Mariano Rivera surprised by Yankees' decision to fire Joe Girardi after decade as manager Mariano Rivera was surprised by the New York Yankees' decision to fire Joe Girardi after a decade as manager. Rivera was Girardi's teammate on the Yankees from 1996 to '99 and played under Girardi from 2008 to '13.

Manfred's leadership was tested with Gurriel -- and he passed Under the spotlight of the World Series and with the Astros two wins from their first title, the commissioner had to address the racially insensitive behavior from one of Houston's stars. And he did so with pragmatism.

Hall of Famers Tony Perez, Andre Dawson leave Marlins organization amid pay, job disputes Hall of Famers Tony Perez and Andre Dawson have left the Miami Marlins organization, following in the footsteps of Jeff Conine.

Kurkjian takes over Minute Maid Park's train There's a new conductor in town as ESPN's Tim Kurkjian takes control of the Astros' iconic train before Game 4 of the World Series.