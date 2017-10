Athletes and celebrities at Game 6 of the World Series Hollywood's brightest stars have flocked to Dodger Stadium for the World Series. Here are all the notable names.

Turner stays hush on the bat he will use for Game 6 Justin Turner calls his World Series experience a "battle" against the Astros and breaks down how to approach Justin Verlander in Game 6.

Seager says World Series has lived up to his dream Corey Seager explains his emotions ramping up for Game 6 and what he learned about Justin Verlander's style after a home run off the ace in Game 2.

Pitcher-friendly umpire will help Game 6 starters Mark Teixeira and David Ross give insight to umpire Dan Iassogna being behind home plate for Game 6 and how catchers will work the corners of the strike zone.

Yu Darvish: Meeting Yuli Gurriel not needed after racist gesture Yu Darvish says he didn't think it was necessary to meet with Yuli Gurriel after the Astros first baseman's racist gesture toward the Dodgers pitcher.