Athletes and celebrities at Game 7 of the World Series Hollywood's brightest stars have flocked to Dodger Stadium for the decisive game of the World Series. Here are all the noteworthy names.

Kurkjian says 2017 World Series is all-time great Tim Kurkjian joins Michael Smith and Jemele Hill to preview Game 7 and says that no matter the outcome, this World Series is a classic.

Odds shift on favored Dodgers ahead of Game 7 The odds on Game 7 of the World Series fluctuated significantly on Tuesday night. The Dodgers opened as low as -135 favorites, but have grown to as high as -160, with the Astros listed around +145.

Carl Erskine delivers on past World Series and who will win Wednesday night Carl Erskine, who was on the mound the last two times the Dodgers hosted a Game 7 in the World Series, told ESPN that no matter the year, one thing remains a constant in a winner-take-all: "It's payoff time."

For the Dodgers to win, their aces need redemption Clayton Kershaw and Yu Darvish were always expected to be the men to cement a World Series title for the Dodgers. In Game 7, they'll have that chance -- under circumstances that few probably envisioned.