It was a successful first inning for Shohei Ohtani as he makes his big league debut on the mound. His first pitch was a 96-mph called strike and he retired the A's in order while striking out Marcus Semien and Matt Olson. He becomes the first player since Rick Rhoden of the 1988 Yankees to start on the mound and as a position player/DH in the same season.

David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer