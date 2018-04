Gonzalez wins again at Citi Field, Nationals beat Mets 5-2 Gio Gonzalez improved to 11-1 at Citi Field, Trea Turner kept Washington in gear all game and the Nationals beat the New York Mets 5-2 Tuesday night.

Maile the walk-off hero for Blue Jays Luke Maile singles to right and scores Kevin Pillar from third to win the game for Toronto.

Indians extend lead with back-to-back homers Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to put Cleveland up 4-0.

Lindor goes deep to roar of Puerto Rican crowd Francisco Lindor smacks a two-run homer in front of his home crowd in Puerto Rico and gets a standing ovation from the crowd.

Lindor ecstatic to be playing in Puerto Rico Francisco Lindor expresses how happy he is to be playing in his home territory of Puerto Rico as the Indians matchup against the Twins.