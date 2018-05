Matt Harvey's fresh start with Reds begins Friday night at Dodgers Matt Harvey will make his first start for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night, opposing the Los Angeles Dodgers, manager Jim Riggleman said. The right-hander will be on a pitch count.

Twins activate speedy outfielder Byron Buxton off DL Speedy Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, who missed 21 games with a hairline fracture in his toe, has been activated off the DL.

MLB hires former pitcher Chris Young for executive role Chris Young, who pitched 13 seasons and won a World Series title with the Royals in 2015, has been hired by Major League Baseball in an executive role.

Evan Longoria: Does anyone want to play in front of 10,000 a night? Citing a lack of consistent fan support, Giants infielder and former Tampa Bay star Evan Longoria says his gut tells him the best decision for the Rays might be to move the team.

