MLB says Roberto Osuna can return with domestic violence charge pending MLB does not have a problem with Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna returning from a domestic violence suspension while a legal charge could remain pending.

MLB willing to loosen regulations for color of players' spikes Major League Baseball is willing to loosen the regulations for the color of players' spikes. "We recognize the need to allow players to be more demonstrative on the field," commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday.

TV fee dispute between the Nationals and Orioles likely to be discussed again An old dispute between the Nationals and Orioles about television rights fees is probably going to be heard -- again -- by a committee of baseball executives in the fall.

Rob Manfred confident A's, Rays moving closer to new ballparks MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is confident the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays are moving closer to getting plans in place for new ballparks.

Harper: A Nats title would be bigger than Caps Cup Bryce Harper describes the raw emotion after winning the Home Run Derby and how big he imagines a Nationals championship would be.