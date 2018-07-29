- LAD
- ATL
Dodgers
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|HR
|1-4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|.260
|.334
|.458
|12
|1-4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|.302
|.400
|.442
|1
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.303
|.352
|.515
|17
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.218
|.297
|.443
|17
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|--
|--
|--
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|.261
|.394
|.579
|24
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.264
|.342
|.529
|14
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|.258
|.355
|.491
|17
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|.265
|.327
|.471
|12
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.207
|.267
|.290
|2
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.074
|.074
|.074
|0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|.240
|.324
|.459
|17
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|R. Stripling
|4.0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|1
|88-63
|2.68
|88
|D. Hudson
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25-16
|4.20
|25
|E. Goeddel
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|36-26
|2.67
|36
Braves
|Hitters
|H-AB
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|#P
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|HR
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|.256
|.323
|.462
|9
|1-4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|.282
|.317
|.511
|20
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|.313
|.398
|.525
|17
|3-4
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|.320
|.386
|.488
|11
|1-4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|.265
|.335
|.433
|8
|0-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|.253
|.344
|.433
|11
|2-4
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.247
|.314
|.343
|6
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.247
|.303
|.398
|8
|0-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|.061
|.088
|.091
|0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|PC
|S. Newcomb
|8.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|134-81
|3.23
|134
|D. Winkler
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5-2
|2.98
|5
Game Stats
Walks Issued
- LAD2
- 1ATL
Stolen Bases
- LAD0
- 1ATL
Strikeouts Thrown
- LAD9
- 8ATL
Total Bases
- LAD2
- 14ATL
Game Information
- Cumberland, GA 30339
- Line: LAD -150
- Over/Under: 9
Game Highlights
Newcomb loses no-hitter with two outs in 9th inning
Markakis hits 2-run dinger to extend Braves' lead
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|4
|8
|0
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|LAD
|ATL
|1st
|Markakis doubled to deep left, F. Freeman scored.
|0
|1
|1st
|Suzuki doubled to left, Markakis scored.
|0
|2
|3rd
|Markakis homered to right, Albies scored.
|0
|4
|9th
|Machado singled to left, Taylor scored.
|1
|4
Regular Season Series
2018 National League West Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Los Angeles
|59
|47
|.557
|0
|L1
|Arizona
|58
|48
|.547
|1
|W2
|Colorado
|56
|47
|.544
|1.5
|W3
|San Francisco
|52
|54
|.491
|7
|L4
|San Diego
|42
|65
|.393
|17.5
|L4
2018 National League East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Philadelphia
|58
|47
|.552
|0
|L3
|Atlanta
|55
|47
|.539
|1.5
|W1
|Washington
|52
|53
|.495
|6
|L2
|Miami
|46
|61
|.430
|13
|W2
|New York
|44
|59
|.427
|13
|W1
