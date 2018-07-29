  • Dodgers
    LAD
  • Braves
    ATL

Dodgers
Dodgers

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLGHR
1-441100119.260.334.45812
1-440110115.302.400.4421
0-440000015.303.352.51517
0-330000012.218.297.44317
0-00000000--------
0-220000212.261.394.57924
0-00000000.000.000.0000
0-11000006.264.342.52914
0-330000020.258.355.49117
0-220001217.265.327.47112
0-33000008.207.267.2902
0-11000013.074.074.0740
0-220000112.240.324.45917
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
R. Stripling4.074415188-632.6888
D. Hudson2.000002025-164.2025
E. Goeddel2.010012036-262.6736

Braves
Braves

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLGHR
0-330001116.256.323.4629
1-441100125.282.317.51120
1-331101217.313.398.52517
3-442330019.320.386.48811
1-440110014.265.335.4338
0-440000214.253.344.43311
2-440200024.247.314.3436
0-330000110.247.303.3988
0-330000210.061.088.0910
0-00000000.000.000.0000
PitchersIPHRERBBKHRPC-STERAPC
S. Newcomb8.2111180134-813.23134
D. Winkler0.11000005-22.985

Game Stats

  • Walks Issued

    • LAD2
    • 1ATL

  • Stolen Bases

    • LAD0
    • 1ATL

  • Strikeouts Thrown

    • LAD9
    • 8ATL

  • Total Bases

    • LAD2
    • 14ATL

Game Information

SunTrust Park
  • Cumberland, GA 30339
  • Line: LAD -150
  • Over/Under: 9
Attendance: 40,303
98%
Capacity: 41,149
2:47
Home Plate Umpire - Shane Livensparger, First Base Umpire - Marvin Hudson, Second Base Umpire - Quinn Wolcott, Third Base Umpire - Jeff Kellogg

Game Highlights

Newcomb loses no-hitter with two outs in 9th inning

Newcomb loses no-hitter with two outs in 9th inning
0:45

Markakis hits 2-run dinger to extend Braves' lead

Markakis hits 2-run dinger to extend Braves' lead
0:27
WINSean NewcombS. Newcomb(10-5)8.2 IP, 1 ER, 8 K, 1 BB
LOSSRoss StriplingR. Stripling(8-3)4.0 IP, 4 ER, 5 K, 1 BB

Scoring Summary

InningLADATL
1stMarkakis doubled to deep left, F. Freeman scored.01
1stSuzuki doubled to left, Markakis scored.02
3rdMarkakis homered to right, Albies scored.04
9thMachado singled to left, Taylor scored.14

Conversation

