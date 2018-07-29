Newcomb loses no-hitter with two outs in 9th inning Just one strike away from a no-hitter, Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb gives up a single to Chris Taylor.

Jones has 3 hits, Orioles hit 4 HRs in 11-5 win over Rays Adam Jones had three hits and an RBI in what could be his final game with the Orioles, and Baltimore beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-5 on Sunday for a rare series win.

Wynns victorious in fan-caught HR challenge Austin Wynns' left-field dinger is ruled a home run after umpires determine there was no interference by the fan who caught the ball.

Indians rout Tigers 8-1, lead AL Central by 9 Yonder Alonso, Melky Cabrera and Edwin Encarnacion all homered for Cleveland, and Corey Kluber pitched into the eighth inning in the Indians' 8-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

JA Happ dominant in winning Yankees debut, 6-3 over Royals J.A. Happ made the midseason impact the Yankees hoped for, pitching one-run ball over six innings to win his New York debut 6-3 over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.