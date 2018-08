Desmond's triple plates two Ian Desmond connects for a triple to the corner in right field to score Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story in the sixth inning.

Lowe's hit sneaks through to center field Brandon Lowe drives in the first two runs of the game with a second-inning single off Jakob Junis.

Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds When the Chicago Cubs traded for Cole Hamels, they figured the veteran starter would add depth to their rotation as they dealt with the uncertainty of Yu Darvish's return.

Muncy lands on fan's lap in first row Max Muncy attempts to catch a foul ball that sails into the crowd and ends up tumbling over the wall and onto a fan's lap.

Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7 Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Washington Nationals to an 8-7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.