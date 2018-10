The Rockies' outfield configuration against Jon Lester is the most interesting part of Colorado's lineup for the wild-card game. Matt Holliday will be in left, David Dahl in right and Carlos Gonzalez will come off the bench. Manager Bud Black said he likes Holliday's history against Lester (1.033 OPS in 16 PA) and familiarity with playing left field at Wrigley. Dahl, who has been red hot, has never faced Lester in a regular-season game.