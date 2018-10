Dodgers go with surprise starter in opener against Braves The first plot twist of the National League Division Series already arrived and the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have not even played a game.

Epstein says Maddon's job security 'remains unchanged' Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein discusses manager Joe Maddon's future with the Cubs.

MLB free-agent qualifying offer price up to $17.9 million The price of qualifying offers for Major League Baseball free agents will be $17.9 million this year.

Brewers making Game 1 bullpen day, haven't decided who starts Manager Craig Counsell said the Brewers won't use a traditional starter for Thursday's Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Rockies. He hasn't decided which of the pitchers from his bullpen will open, however.

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell suspended 40 games by MLB The Cubs' Addison Russell, who has denied allegations, will not appeal a 40-game ban for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.