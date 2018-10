Tyler Anderson to start Game 2 of NLDS for Rockies Rockies pitcher Tyler Anderson will start Game 2 of the NLDS vs. the Brewers, who were 24-19 against left-handed pitchers this season.

J.A. Happ to start Game 1 of ALDS for Yankees J.A. Happ, who went 1-1 with a 1.99 ERA in four starts against the Red Sox this season, will pitch Game 1 of the ALDS for the Yankees on Friday night.

Rajai Davis cracks Indians' roster for ALDS vs. Astros Indians manager Terry Francona said Thursday that outfielder Rajai Davis will get the final spot on the team's 25-man roster for the AL Division Series against the Astros.

Athletics find fan doused by beer, to send him care package A's fan John Spencer, who was caught on video being doused with beer at Yankee Stadium, will receive a "care package" from the Athletics after they tracked him down.

Chris Sale expects to 'find a way with whatever I have' after shoulder inflammation Chris Sale insists he feels good and expects to win regardless of questions over his velocity after shoulder issues, as the Red Sox ace gets the ball for Game 1 of Friday's American League Division Series against the Yankees.