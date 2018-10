Astros rake against Kluber as the champs pick up where they left off Crushing four home runs, three off a two-time Cy Young winner? Houston showed it's ready to overpower opponents -- same as last year.

Chacin, Brewers blank Rockies 4-0, take 2-0 lead in NLDS Jhoulys Chacin and the Milwaukee bullpen kept in control, Mike Moustakas contributed two more big hits and the Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Friday for a commanding 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.

Brewers build lead with 3-run 8th inning Mike Moustakas comes through for another clutch RBI, and Erik Kratz tacks on 2 runs of his own to make it 4-0 Milwaukee in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Houston Astros fan buys $500 worth of beer after calling homer A Houston Astros fan bought "about $500" worth of beer for those sitting around him at Minute Maid Park after predicting George Springer would homer Friday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

Verlander: 'I've always enjoyed the moment.' Justin Verlander reacts to A.J. Hinch's comments, in which he said Verlander lives for crucial starts like Game 1 of the ALDS.