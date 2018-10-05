Both the Brewers and Rockies clarified some of their pitching plans for when the series shifts to Denver on Sunday. The Rockies will start German Marquez in Game 3 and Kyle Freeland in Game 4. Meanwhile, Milwaukee will go with Wade Miley in Game 3 but manager Craig Counsell indicated if Miley is needed out of the bullpen in Game 2, they would go with another route in Game 3: "That's what we're going with. If we have to use Wade today, we have a different scenario we can put into action, and we'll do that, but that's the plan."