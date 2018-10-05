  • Rockies
    COL
  • Brewers
    MIL

Rockies
Rockies

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-33000008.143.143.143
D. LeMahieu 2B
1-22010105.200.333.200
1-22010016.200.167.200
0-110001012.200.333.600
0-220000113.000.000.000
1-22010005.500.500.500
0-22000009.000.000.000
0-22000004.000.000.000
0-11000108.000.500.000
PitchersIPHRERBBKPC-STERAPC
T. Anderson4.04112462-442.2562

Brewers
Brewers

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-22000014.000.143.000
0-11000108.500.7141.250
0-22000018.286.286.286
0-22000026.000.000.000
1-221100012.333.429.500
1-22011004.250.250.500
1-11010108.250.571.250
1-22010009.500.500.500
0-11000003.000.000.000
PitchersIPHRERBBKPC-STERAPC
J. Chacin4.23003282-490.0082

Game Stats

  • Walks Issued

    • COL2
    • 3MIL

  • Stolen Bases

    • COL0
    • 2MIL

  • Strikeouts Thrown

    • COL4
    • 2MIL

  • Total Bases

    • COL3
    • 6MIL

Game Information

Miller Park
Coverage: FS1
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53295
  • 61°
  • Line: MIL -158
  • Over/Under: 8
Capacity: 41,900
Home Plate Umpire - Kerwin Danley, First Base Umpire - Ted Barrett, Second Base Umpire - Todd Tichenor, Third Base Umpire - Alfonso Marquez, Left Field Umpire - John Tumpane, Right Field Umpire - Mike Muchlinski
Scoring Summary

InningCOLMIL
4thPérez hit a ground rule double to deep left center, Moustakas scored.01

